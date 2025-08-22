Agniveer shot dead in Haryana, kin point fingers at villagers behind another attack on family

An Agniveer was allegedly shot dead while he was sleeping alone in his house in Palwal district, as his kin claimed that villagers who had attacked another family member before were behind the killing, police said. An FIR for murder has been registered based on his complaint and police are conducting raids to nab the accused, officials said.

The 20-year-old Baldev was killed on Wednesday night in Mandkola village, a day after he came home on leave. He was recruited as an Agniveer this year, they said.

Baldev’s father, Khemchand, said that last month, his brother, Bishan Sharma, was attacked by Rajendra, Naresh, Bansi and Manju -- all of whom were from their village. A case was registered against them in the Gadpuri police station, he said in his complaint.

“They were constantly pressuring my family to withdraw the case and threatening to kill us. I had reported this to the police several times, but the police did not take any action. On Tuesday, my son Baldev came to the village on leave from the army.

“On Wednesday, he was sleeping alone in our old house on the farm outside the village, where Rajendra, Naresh, Bansi and Arun and another person shot Baldev in the head, due to which he died on the spot,” he added.

“We handed over the body to the kin after the post-mortem today. A probe is underway and the accused will be arrested soon,” said Inspector Ashwini Kumar, SHO of Gadpuri police station.