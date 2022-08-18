Agri experts bat for policy to promote crop diversification in Punjab
The water level in the state is going down by 1 metre each year, while Green Revolution was “more of an un-green one”, as it ruined air, water and soil of the state. This was the common consensus of experts during first day of the symposium “Transforming the Green Revolution Hub of India: Innovations in Crop Breeding, Resource Management and Policy”.
Dr SS Johl, Dr Pritam Singh and Dr Ranjit Singh Ghuman were the key speakers at the event organised by Dr GS Khush Foundation in collaboration with the Punjab Agricultural University in the memory of prominent geneticist Dr DS Brar at the Dr Manmohan Singh auditorium here.
The experts including world food prize winner, Dr GS Khush, expressed that the state needs to diversify from paddy cultivation and opt for alternative crops, but diversification is only possible with assured MSP.
Stressing on the declining water level in the state, Dr Ghuman said that water consumption in rice production increased by 4.32 times while the water export in the central pool has increased by 4.73 times during the period of 1980-81 to 2017-18.
“As compared to it, total cropped area increased only by 1.38 times. Per hectare water consumption has increased by 1.67 % from the year 1980-81 to 2017- 18. Currently, annual extraction of water in Punjab is 33.85 billion cubic meter and recharge is 22.85 billion cubic meters, out of the 150 blocks 117 are in the dark zone. According to NGT Committee reports, the water-table in Punjab would drop below 300 meters by 2039. The policy paralysis, free power and obsession with paddy would accentuate the water crises in the state,” said Ghuman.
Dr Ghuman said that the electricity consumption in agriculture has increased 27 times from 463 million KWH in 1970-71 to 12484 million KWH in 2017-18. The number of tube wells increased by 7.69 times from 1.92 lakh in 1970-71 to 14-76 lakh in 2017-18.
Eminent economist Pritam Singh stressed that the state should exercise more autonomy to deal with the matter of its natural resources. Besides demanding levying extra taxes on the super-rich of the state for a limited period, Singh demanded opening up of trade through the Pakistan border. The increase in cross- border trade will not only flourish industry but also help in diversification,” said Pritam Singh.
Singh stressed upon the deterioration of cultural values and collapsing of joint family culture behind rising number of farmer suicide and drug menace in the state. On the other hand, progressive farmer MS Dosanjh held the farmers of the state accountable for the present decline in agriculture sector and demanded immediate scrapping of free water supply in the state to encourage diversification and to arrest the declining water table.
“The Green Revolution has done more harm than good, with the wheat- paddy cycle and resultant MSP has made them lazy. The farmers practically work for a month in the field for sowing both the crops. The question should be asked what they do for the rest of the 11 months. Policies should be framed to encourage them in some activity,” said Dosanjh.
Jang Bahadur Singh Sangha, a prominent Potato seed expert, demanded that an institute especially dedicated to water and farm residue management must be set-up so as to sensitise farmers and public in general about the impending crisis.
