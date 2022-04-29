Agriculture department proposes Punjab government to delay paddy transplantation till June 20
: The agriculture department has proposed the Punjab government to postpone paddy transplantation in the upcoming kharif season to June 20 to align it with the monsoons and save depleting subsoil water by desisting planting of the crop in peak summer months.
“We have recommended June 20 for start of paddy transplantation and have explained the government the purpose and reasons for postponement. Our aim is to save subsoil water which is depleting at fast pace owing to water guzzler varieties sown before onset of the monsoons,” said secretary, agriculture, Dilraj Singh.
According to the experts and Punjab agricultural university (PAU), postponement of transplantation saves 30% of the total water usage and huge amount of power required to run 14 lakh agri-tubewells to dig out subsoil water for puddling the fields ahead of the transplantation.
“Best time is to align transplantation with the monsoons that hits Punjab in the first week of July, and with this we can save one-third of total water used to grow paddy by desisting from transplanting of paddy in peak summer months of May and June,” said an officer of the state agriculture department.
Before the start of kharif sowing, the state government notifies the date for start of paddy transplantation as per the provisions of the Punjab preservation of subsoil water act 2009.
It was in 2006, when the state government started efforts for postponing paddy transplantation, which started from Amritsar district in 2007 after which a notification was issued in 2008 and the next year a law was passed.
From 2008, despite opposition by leaders of the farm bodies, paddy sowing was postponed to June 10 and from 2014 it was further extended to June 15, in 2018 it was June 20.
However, in 2019, the then CM Capt. Amarinder Singh preponed it by a week to June 13. For the next two kharif seasons (2020 and 2021), the sowing schedule remained unchanged.
With the Aam Aadmi party (AAP) taking over the reins in the state, the agriculture department wants to make a timely move.
It needs mention that the state agriculture department also wants the farmers to desist from sowing long duration varieties (165 days including setting up a nursery) such as PUSA 44.
“Such varieties guzzle more water, has larger crop residue, take about five months to mature and because on harvest, it gives shorter window for wheat sowing, the farmers prefer to burn the straw causing an environmental hazard,” said an officer in the agriculture department.
As per the figures from the commission for agricultural costs and prices (CACP), a kilogram of paddy consumes 3,367 liters of water. From a kilogram of paddy, 660 grams of rice is produced.
According to a state department officer, short duration varieties are available for the farmers to make a choice. Paddy is sown over an area of 30 lakh hectares which also includes premium quality aromatic variety basmati, area under which varies from 3-5 lakh hectares.
The official said that though these varieties give marginally higher yield but it should not pose environmental hazard. Out of 138 revenue blocks in the state, 109 are in the category of over-exploited, two are critical and five are in the category of semi-critical, where recharging is slower than the usage leading to an average of water by at least 100 centimeters.
-
Private companies to give 50,000 antigen test kits to Gurugram amid Covid spike
Amid a rise in Covid-19 infections, the district administration will receive 50,000 antigen test kits from private companies, under the corporate social responsibility, by the end of this week, said the officials on Thursday. The health department on Wednesday put forth the demand during a regional meeting of the Haryana State CSR Trust for Gurugram. On Thursday, Gurugram reported 473 fresh Covid-19 cases along with 294 recoveries, taking the active case tally to 1,548.
-
Gangster Kala Rana confesses to role in Ambala Cantt shootout
Gangster Virender Partap alias Kala Rana, has reportedly confessed to his role in the Ambala Cantonment shootout in which an aide of gangster Bhupinder Singh, Mohit Rana alias Bhupi Rana, and Mohit's friend Vishal alias Bhola were killed in January this year. The CIA-1 unit of Ambala police had brought Rana on production remand for four days before he was handed over to Fatehabad Police earlier this week.
-
Inter-district U23 cricket tournament: Bathinda trails host Ludhiana by 417 runs
After a shaky start by openers on Day 2 of the test match against host Ludhiana at the Punjab State inter-district Under-23 Tournament, being played at the GRD Academy Ground, Bathinda batsmen mounted a comeback and put together 463 runs at the loss of nine wickets before stumps. Bathinda is still trailing by 417 runs. Gurmeher Singh, who proved his mettle by scoring a double century posted 203 runs off 278 balls, hitting a total of 20 boundaries and four sixes against Ludhiana.
-
At 45.6 degrees Celsius, Gurugram records highest ever maximum temperature for April
Gurugram: With the national Capital region reeling under yet another heatwave, Gurugram witnessed its hottest April day ever on record with the mercury climbing up to 45.6 degrees Celsius on Thursday, according to data from the India Meteorological Department. This is the highest maximum temperature recorded in Gurugram after 43 years--the maximum temperature recorded in Gurugram on April 28, 1979, was 44.8 degrees Celsius.
-
Excise dept tells pubs, bars in GB Nagar not to hire bouncers
The practice of keeping 'bouncers' in pubs and bars is not legal though many such establishments across the country hire them for 'security' purposes. Gardens Galleria mall in Sector-38 itself has 14 such pubs and bars, which have a permanent liquor license while several others take occasional licences. The premises have also been sealed for now. District excise officer Rakesh Bahadur Singh instructed all police stations to regularly monitor areas around malls, pubs and restaurants.
