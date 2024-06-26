 Ahead of bypoll, CM Mann shifts to Jalandhar accommodation - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Ahead of bypoll, CM Mann shifts to Jalandhar accommodation

ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar
Jun 27, 2024 05:06 AM IST

According to chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, people of Doaba and Majha will no longer have to go to Chandigarh as their issues will be resolved in Jalandhar.

Ahead of the Jalandhar West assembly bypoll, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, along with his wife Gurpreet Kaur and daughter Niyamat Kaur, shifted to his rented accommodation in Jalandhar Cantonment’s Royal Estate colony.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann performs rituals while entering his rented house with his family in Jalandhar. (PTI)
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann performs rituals while entering his rented house with his family in Jalandhar. (PTI)

After AAP performed poorly in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections, especially in Majha and Doaba, Mann had decided to rent a house in Jalandhar so that the issues of people from both the regions could be addressed. “People of Doaba and Majha will no longer have to go to Chandigarh as their issues will be resolved here only. We are making all possible efforts to reduce the hassle of people and to have direct contact with the people,” Mann shared in an X post.

The party’s 10-point agenda for the seat include setting up of waterworks in every area, a new sewerage treatment plant in Gautam Nagar, streamlining of electricity lines, installation of streetlights on every street, elimination of drug trafficking, lottery mafia, removal of Waryana garbage dump, appointment of specialist doctors, clinical tests and free medicines in every mohalla clinic, installment of CCTV cameras and widening of roads.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ahead of bypoll, CM Mann shifts to Jalandhar accommodation
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 27, 2024
