Ahead of bypoll: Kejriwal, Mann to meet industrialists in Ludhiana today

Chandigarh : Ahead of the Ludhiana West assembly bypoll, Aam Aadmi Party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal and chief minister Bhagwant Mann will meet industrialists and traders in Ludhiana on Monday. They will also interact with city residents to understand their concerns.

The interaction will be organised at a hotel in Ludhiana and around 400 traders and businessmen are expected to participate, a party spokesperson said in a statement. Though the date for the bypoll is still to be announced, AAP’s top leaders’ visit is being seen with interest in political circles as the party has already named Rajya Sabha member Sanjeev Arora as its candidate for the byelection. The party’s decision to name Arora as its candidate was seen as a bid to clear the way for party convener and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to enter the Rajya Sabha after he lost in Delhi. The AAP has denied this speculation.

Arora stated that during their visit, both leaders will address issues related to industry and trade and consult with traders to devise solutions to their problems. “Minor issues will be resolved on the spot, while those requiring more time or involving legal procedures will be noted and efforts will be made to resolve them at the earliest through the government,” Arora added.