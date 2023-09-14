News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ahead of Delhi CM’s rally in Amritsar, unemployed PTIs detained

Ahead of Delhi CM’s rally in Amritsar, unemployed PTIs detained

ByHT Correspondent, Bathinda
Sep 14, 2023 12:43 AM IST

The police authorities remained tight-lipped on the number of persons taken into custody, while leaders of the Unemployed PTI Teachers’ Union claimed about 60 members, including union’s state president Gurlab Singh and Sippy Sharma, were held by the police

The Mansa district police detained several jobless physical training instructors (PTIs) on Wednesday apprehending that they may go to Amritsar to stage a protest where the Aam Aadmi Party supremo (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal held a political rally in the afternoon.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during the inauguration of 'School of Eminence', in Amritsar on Wednesday. (PTI)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann during the inauguration of 'School of Eminence', in Amritsar on Wednesday. (PTI)

The police authorities remained tight-lipped on the number of persons taken into custody, while leaders of the Unemployed PTI Teachers’ Union claimed about 60 members, including union’s state president Gurlab Singh and Sippy Sharma, were held by the police.

Unemployed teachers, who have been demanding jobs in government-run educational institutes, were taken to different police stations of Mansa district. They were released in the evening after Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal ended his public address after inaugurating the ambitious ‘School of Eminance’ project in Amritsar that was attended by Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and others.

Mansa senior superintendent of police (SSP) Nanak Singh confirmed on Wednesday morning that several persons were detained to maintain law and order.

Union president Gurlab Singh said 646 qualified PTIs have been raising a demand with the respective government for the past several years but to no avail. “We were not creating lawlessness and the AAP government has taken an anti-people stance,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out