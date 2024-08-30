Ahead of formal induction in BJP Ramniwas Surjakhera booked for rape

Jind police have booked Ramniwas Surjakhera, who had recently resigned as Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLA from Narwana, for allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman on the pretext of providing her a government job. Jind police have booked Ramniwas Surjakhera, who had recently resigned as Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) MLA from Narwana, for allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman on the pretext of providing her a government job. (HT File)

The rebel JJP leader had resigned from the assembly as well as party posts last week.

Jind superintendent of police (SP) Sumit Kumar said a case of rape has been registered against Surjakhera at women’s police station and a probe is on to ascertain the allegation levelled against him.

Surjakhera was expected to join the BJP in the presence of Union home minister Amit Shah during a rally in Jind on September 1. He was seeking BJP’s ticket from Narwana reserved in Jind.

As per police sources, the 28-year-old woman from Sonepat district alleged that the Narwana MLA had sexually assaulted her several times while breaching her trust on the pretext of providing a government job. She demanded strict action against Surjakhera.

In a Facebook post, Surjakhera said he has learned from reliable sources that a ‘fake’ rape FIR was registered against him with an intention to weaken him politically.

“I never thought that politics will go so low. I am ready to face any probe,” he added.