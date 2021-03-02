IND USA
The septuagenarian, who has been a farmer and an English teacher at a private college, is seen as the common man’s representative. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Ahead of MC polls in Himachal, BJP attempts to mend fences with Dhumal

In the run up to municipal corporation elections in Dharamshala, Solan, Mandi and Palampur, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has started reaching out to hitherto sidelined leaders, including former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and his supporters
By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:51 AM IST

In the run up to municipal corporation elections in Dharamshala, Solan, Mandi and Palampur, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has started reaching out to hitherto sidelined leaders, including former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal and his supporters.

Political pandits attribute this change in strategy to the party’s performance in the recently concluded Panchayati Raj Institution (PRIs) elections, particularly the Zila Parishad polls, where the party had struggled to form councils although it was ultimately able to get BJP-backed chairpersons elected in 10 of the 12 districts in the state.

Recently, Avinash Rai Khanna, who is the BJP in-charge of Himachal, held a closed-door meeting with the former chief minister and his son Union minister of state for finance and corporate affairs Anurag Thakur at their native place in Samirpur.

It is learnt that they discussed the political scenario in the state and at the Centre. Dhumal and Thakur also apprised him of the treatment meted out to them and their supporters during the tenure of the chief minister Jai Ram Thakur-led government. Dhumal and his supporters are allegedly displeased with the repeated attempts being made by the government to undermine them, especially at a time when the BJP has absolute majority in the Vidhan Sabha.

Asked about the party’s overtures to Dhumal, Khanna said, “His (Dhumal’s) contribution to the party cannot be ignored. He has been chief minister twice and is a popular leader. We discussed our future strategy and plans for the party.”

“Dhumalji is veteran leader. He was invited to the BJP’s executive in Dharamshala and he addressed workers in separate session after a long time,” said Khanna.

The septuagenarian, who has been a farmer and an English teacher at a private college, is seen as the common man’s representative. He has helmed the state from March 1998 to 2003, when he had headed the Himachal Vikas Congress-BJP coalition and again from January 2008 to 2013. Dhumal’s easy availability and amiable nature made him popular among the masses.

In 2017, Dhumal, a chief minister designate, had been defeated from Sujanpur by his one-time confidante turned rival Rajender Rana. At 76, Dhumal still wields influence over the state and a substantial number of his supporters have made it to the Vidhan Sabha.

Over a dozen leaders from Dhumal’s camp had lost the 2017 assembly polls, among them were former ministers Ravinder Singh Ravi, Gulab Singh Thakur, former Rajya Sabha member Kripal Parmar, Randhir Sharma and Sanjay Chaudhary.

Khanna had also recently met Dhumal’s close confidante Ravinder Singh Ravi. Ravi is a former five-time legislator. He was elected for four consecutive terms from the Thural assembly segment. Ravi shifted his base to Dehra in 2012 after his home constituency was reserved in a delimitation exercise. “ I have apprised Khannaji about the issues we faced” said Ravi, who was embroiled in a controversy after a letter alleging corruption in the state government had been widely shared on social media in November 2019.

The letter, addressed to veteran leader Shanta Kumar, raised serious allegations of corruption in the health and industry department and questioned the former chief minister’s silence on the issue.

Jammu and Kashmir, March 01 (ANI): An elderly person being vaccinated during the second phase of Covid vaccination in Jammu on Monday. (ANI)
chandigarh news

Covid vaccination for senior citizens starts on tardy note across J&K

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:11 AM IST
n the second phase, senior citizens above 60 years of age and those with comorbidities between 45 to 59 years were required to get registered
Political strategist Prashant Kishor has scripted several successful electoral campaigns. (PTI)
chandigarh news

Prashant Kishor returns as Capt’s principal adviser with cabinet rank

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 02:00 AM IST
The political strategist will be paid a token honorarium of 1 per month. However, he will be entitled to a fully-furnished government residence and camp office, executive class travel, official vehicle, medical facilities and secretarial staff as admissible to a cabinet minister
Railway authorities have been directed to replace old coaches, which will enhance the tourist experience. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Alignment on cards to bump up speed on Kalka-Shimla track

By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:45 AM IST
Railway authorities have been directed to replace old coaches, which will enhance the tourist experience
The state on Monday recorded 132 new infections taking the state’s tally to 58,777 while the death toll reached 983 after one more patient succumbed to the contagion. (HT File)
chandigarh news

Covid infections in Himachal see 168% increase in a week

By Gaurav Bisht, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:18 AM IST
Coronavirus cases in Himachal, which had plateaued out in January, have registered a steep increase yet again with as many as 389 new infections being recorded in the last week of the February and on the first day of March, an increase of 168
Mostly made of limestone and bricks, now surrounded by wild growth, remnants of these structures can be found near Dangri river in Ambala’s Bora Khera village on the Roorkee highway besides in Handesra and Sarangpur villages in Punjab. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

British-era water supply structures crumbling in Ambala Cantt

By Bhavey Nagpal, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 01:08 AM IST
Around 10-kilometre long, the duct water supply system, known as Handesra waterworks, ensured clean water supply to both troops and civilians
Maximum temperature had reached 32.7°C on February 26, highest for the month since 1954. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh: February gone by was hottest in 7 years

By Rajanbir Singh, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:46 AM IST
According to the IMD, average temperatures will remain higher than normal in the city from March to May as well
Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore was the first to get the shot at the dispensary in Sector 7. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Hope for safe future drives people to vaccination centres in Chandigarh

By Amanjeet Singh Salyal, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:44 AM IST
Commoners, couples, those with travel plans and VIPs were seen waiting for their turns as the vaccination drive for elderly kicked off in the city on Monday
The teachers of Panjab University will also go on mass casual leave on March 4. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

PU, college teachers to boycott exams, evaluation on March 4

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:33 AM IST
Protesting against Punjab’s move to delink pay scales from those of UGC, the teachers are pressing for implementation of the 7th Central Pay Commission
In September last year, the administration had notified a hike in water tariff, ranging from 50% to 200%, depending on the category of users and consumption levels. (HT File Photo)
chandigarh news

Water tariff hike: Chandigarh MC to rationalise rates

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:32 AM IST
Rather than asking the administration to shelve the entire notification, the MC will recommend specific amendments in the rates
Punjab governor and UT administrator VP Singh Badnore was the first to get the jab at the dispensary in Sector 7, where only five people turned up. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Third vaccination round: 556 jabbed in Chandigarh on Day 1

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 12:51 AM IST
As many as 556 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in Chandigarh as the nationwide drive entered the third phase on Monday
Former medical superintendent of PGIMS, Rohtak, Dr Ashok Chauhan, getting a jab of the anti-Covid vaccine. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
chandigarh news

Surge in Covid cases in Haryana continues even as positivity rate dips

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:47 PM IST
For a third successive week, coronavirus infections in Haryana continued to surge, recording an increase of 370 more cases last week as compared to the week before
State home minister Anil Vij had last week triggered controversy by writing to additional chief secretary (home) to send a panel of officers to the UPSC to be considered for the next DGP despite the fact that incumbent Manoj Yadava has over four years of service left. (HT PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Tenure row: No plans to replace DGP, can continue till he retires, says Khattar

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:45 PM IST
Anil Vij, a straightforward man, speaks his mind; have known him since 90s and know about his temperament; we will clear the air over the matter when we sit together,” says the CM
Addressing the House, the Punjab Governor said, "My government is fully alive to the concerns of the farmers in the State as they are the pivot of the state's economy. We will not let the farmers and the farm workers suffer in any manner."(Twitter/@vpsbadnore)
chandigarh news

Punjab governor says farm laws don't address farmers' stagnating income problem

PTI, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:23 PM IST
Shiromani Akali Dal, criticised Governor V P Singh Badnore for not sending for the President’s consideration the Bills passed by the state Assembly last year to "counter" the three farm laws.
Customers outside the State Bank of India’s branch at Bazaar Number 4 in Abohar on Monday after the building was sealed on the local municipal corporation’s orders for default on paying rent. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

SBI’s oldest branch in Punjab shut for not paying rent to Abohar Municipal Corporation

By Vishal Joshi
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 04:41 PM IST
Municipal corporation seals bank branch for unauthorised occupation of its property since 1982, leaving customers, staff in a quandary
