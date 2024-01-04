Ahead of polls: Haryana BJP executive committee rejigged

The Haryana unit of the BJP on Wednesday announced a new executive committee, appointing seven new vice-presidents and four general secretaries to strengthen the party’s outreach ahead of Lok Sabha and assembly polls. Haryana BJP president Nayab Singh Saini announced the list of the new members of the committee. (HT File Photo)

The newly appointed vice-presidents are Ved Pal, Rajya Sabha MP Krishan Lal Panwar, former Ambala MP Ratan Lal Kataria’s wife Banto Kataria, GL Sharma, former cabinet minister Vipul Goyal and Rohtak Jat leader Satish Nandal, who contested the 2019 assembly polls against former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi assembly segment.

The four new general secretaries of the committee include Rai MLA Mohan Lal Badoli, Suresh Punia, Archana Gupta and Fanender Nath Sharma. Former Rohtak district chief Ajay Bansal has been appointed as treasurer of the party unit in Haryana.

State secretaries will be Surender Arya, former Hisar district head Bhupinder Singh, Gargi Kakar, Rahul Rana, Naseem Ahmed, former Rohtak mayor Renu Dabla and Umesh Sharma. The social media charge has been given to Arun Yadav, who was earlier removed from the position by former party chief OP Dhankar over a controversial tweet.

Party insiders said that the focus is on consolidating non-Jat voters and only five Jat leaders have been given charge of districts out of 22. These include Kiran Kalkal in Charkhi Dadri, Nitasha Sihag in Sirsa, Raju Moor in Jind, Ranbir Dhaka in Rohtak and Charan Singh Tewatia in Palwal.

Party state chief Saini could not be reached for a comment.