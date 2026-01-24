Ahead of R-Day, Two BKI modules busted in Punjab; IED, grenade, pistols seized

Ahead of Republic Day, Punjab police busted two terror modules linked to the banned outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) with the arrest of five operatives and recovered RDX IED weighing 2.5kg, a hand grenade, and three pistols, director general of police Gaurav Yadav said on Friday. A P86 hand grenade and 9MM Glock pistol seized from accused in Amritsar.

In a joint operation, Hoshiarpur Police, along with the counter-intelligence wing, Jalandhar, busted a BKI terror module with the arrest of its four operatives and recovered an RDX-based improvised explosive device, weighing nearly 2.5 kilogram from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Diljot Singh, Harman Singh alias Harry, Ajay alias Mehra, and Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Kandola, all residents of Rahon in SBS Nagar. Apart from recovering RDX-based IED, police have also recovered two pistols from their possession.

DGP Yadav said that the module was being operated by USA-based BKI handlers. “Preliminary investigations revealed that the recovered IED was intended for a targeted terror attack in view of the upcoming Republic Day celebrations,” he said, adding that further investigation is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in this case.

Sharing operational details, Hoshiarpur senior superintendent of police (SSP) Sandeep Malik said that a probe had revealed that the foreign-based BKI handlers had established a module tasked with receiving weapons and managing logistics after the arms were smuggled through the border areas of Ferozepur and Amritsar Rural. Further investigation is ongoing, he added.

An FIR has been registered under sections 113(1) and 113(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), sections 25 and 25(1B)(A) of the Arms Act, and Sections 4 and 5 of the Indian Explosive Act at Garhshankar police station.

In Amritsar, the State Special Operations Cell (SSOC), Amritsar busted a terror module linked to BKI with the arrest of its operative, DGP Yadav said.

The arrested accused has been identified as Sharanpreet Singh, a resident of Dinewal village in Tarn Taran. Police teams have also recovered a P86 hand grenade, one 9MM Glock pistol, along with five live cartridges and 65 grams of ICE (methamphetamine) from his possession.

DGP Yadav said that the preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested accused was working at the behest of foreign-based BKI operatives Nishan Singh alias Nishan Jaurrian, Adeshbir Singh alias Adesh Jamarai, and Simranjit Singh alias Simma Deol, who have been actively involved in orchestrating disruptive activities in Punjab to create terror and panic.

The DGP said that further investigations are ongoing to establish forward and backward linkages in this case.

Sharing operational details, AIG SSOC-Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann said that in an intel-based operation, police teams arrested Sharanpreet from the area of Bundala Morh on Amritsar-Tarn Taran highway and recovered one Glock pistol along with ammunition and 65 grams of ICE drug from his possession.

During interrogation, Sharanpreet disclosed that recently his handlers had arranged delivery of a hand grenade, which he concealed at a spot near a church on the Amritsar-Tarn Taran highway.

“Acting swiftly, the team recovered one P86 hand grenade from a spot,” the AIG said.

The AIG said that the probe has revealed that the accused Sharanpreet had joined this network through his cousin Simma Deol. On their directions, the accused has been transporting consignments of explosives, weapons, etc., and handling illegal money, he added.

A case has been registered under section 22 of the NDPS Act, section 25 of the Arms Act, and section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at police station, SSOC Amritsar, while relevant sections of the Explosives Act were added after recovery of the grenade, the officials said.