Ahead of student body polls, PU to take call on allowing political leaders on campus

After a series of altercations last year and the university’s eventual ban on political leaders’ entry on the campus in the run-up to last year’s Panjab University Campus Student Council’s elections, the university will take a call regarding whether a similar ban needs to be put in place before campaigning kicks off in full force at the varsity. With the campus abuzz with campaigning by student parties, Panjab University has acted proactively to take on defacement and a committee has been formed. (HT FIle photo)

Last year, on August 23, a scuffle broke out on campus between the personal safety officer (PSO) of AAP’s Dharamkot MLA Davinderjeet Singh Laddi Dhose and other student parties, who were asking the MLA questions regarding the death of a farmer in Sangrur.

This had led to PU issuing a ban on the entry of politicians on August 28. However, Dhose again flouted the ban on August 31, saying he was not stopped at any point by the PU authorities and he had come in his capacity as in-charge of AAP’s student wing Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS).

Dhose wasn’t the only politician who had come on the campus, with the Congress and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders also visiting the varsity post the ban.

Speaking about PU’s outlook for this year, dean students welfare Amit Chauhan said, “A meeting with representatives of all student parties will be held next week and this issue will also be discussed. We will ask them to avoid calling any political leaders and to not have them address any students on the campus even before the code of conduct is imposed.”

Chauhan said they will monitor the situation and an advisory can also be issued if needed. Officials explained that it was not easy to impose a ban like last year, as many politicians were alumni of the university and the campus was open to all.

Committee formed regarding defacement

With the campus abuzz with campaigning by student parties, the university has acted proactively to take on defacement and a committee has been formed under the chief security officer to keep a check on this.

The committee held its first meeting on Friday and will meet again in the next few days to decide on the plan of action to keep a check on defacement. This includes stickers of various student parties put up on the walls of various departments and at places like Student Centre.

As per Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, candidates are not allowed to use printed pamphlets or materials for canvassing, and are only allowed to utilise hand-made material, provided it is made within the total expenditure limit of ₹5,000.

Previously, defacement has usually gone unpunished. Throughout the whole campaign, only around 10-15 offenders are fined ₹200- ₹300.

Meanwhile, the varsity has also written to the Chandigarh Police to deploy more cops on the campus. Checking of vehicles entering the campus at the main gates has already started, especially in the evening.