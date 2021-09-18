AICC calls Punjab CLP meet today, tells all MLAs to be present

In what is likely to spell trouble for chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, the Congress high command has called a meeting of the legislature party in Punjab in Chandigarh on Saturday.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Punjab affairs Harish Rawat made the announcement at around midnight. “The AICC has received a representation from a large number of party MLAs, requesting to immediately convene a meeting of the legislature party of Punjab,” he posted on Twitter.

The CLP meeting has been convened at the Punjab Congress office here at 5pm. All the MLAs have been asked to attend the meeting. “AICC directs the PPCC to facilitate this meeting,” he said in another tweet, tagging former party president Rahul Gandhi, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Minutes later, Sidhu also took to the microblogging site to inform the party MLAs. “As per the AICC directive, Congress Legislative Party meeting has been convened at @INCPunjab PPCC Office, Chandigarh, on 18 September 2021 (Saturday) 5 pm,” he tweeted.

The Congress has 80 MLAs in the 117-strong state assembly.

While the chief minister is the leader of the CLP and usually calls the meeting, the AICC directive is being seen as unusual, signalling fresh fireworks in the faction-ridden state unit.

Several cabinet ministers and MLAs close to Sidhu have been demanding the meeting of the legislature party.

There were reports that a letter signed by four cabinet ministers and several MLAs was sent to the central leadership on Wednesday asking for a meeting of the CLP at the earliest to discuss the election strategy.

Last month, four ministers and 24 legislators had after a meeting at cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa’s house demanded the chief minister’s removal. A few of them had later met Rawat in Dehradun to press their demand.