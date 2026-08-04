AIDWA opposes shifting of KNH gynae dept in Himachal

The All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) has once again reiterated that the state’s only maternal and child hospital should not be shifted to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) and Hospital, Shimla. The gynaecology OPD at IGMC is already struggling to function properly due to a lack of adequate space, causing women to face numerous difficulties, the AIDWA said. (File)

The demands comes days after the state government constituted a high-level technical committee to look into various aspects of shifting of the department of obstetrics and gynaecology from the Kamla Nehru Hospital (KNH) to the IGMC and Hospital.

The nine-member committee will examine the issue as doctors are opposing the shifting saying that splitting the department will disrupt integrated patient care. The committee has also been tasked with looking at the implications of retaining the facility at the Kamla Nehru Hospital.

Not only the medical fraternity but also local organisations have been opposing the move. A public interest litigation (PIL) was filed in the high court, which granted an interim stay on May 13, halting the shifting of the department.

Meanwhile, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has been advocating for the shifting of the gynaecology department on the ground that it will provide patients access to advanced technology like robotic surgery and address the issue of old equipment at the Kamla Nehru Hospital.

AIDWA state president Ranjana Jaret said, “The earlier ‘Bali Committee’ had already reported that the gynaecology and obstetrics departments of KNH could not be shifted to IGMC. The gynaecology OPD at IGMC is already struggling to function properly due to a lack of adequate space, causing women to face numerous difficulties.”