Punjab govt, AIFF launch FIFA’s Football for Schools programme

All India Football Federation (AIFF) in association with the Punjab Government will launch FIFA’s Football for Schools programme with an aim to groom budding Under-14 players from the grassroots to the international level. All India Football Federation (AIFF) in association with the Punjab Government will launch FIFA’s Football for Schools programme with an aim to groom budding Under-14 players from the grassroots to the international level.

In a meeting with Punjab education minister Harjot Singh Bains, AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey launched the programme and said that in the first phase, 1,000 schools would be identified for the programme.

“FIFA and AIFF will extend all possible support and cooperation to further hone the skills of budding students by providing 20,000 footballs as well as mentors,” he said.

He said the Punjab government in association with the Punjab football association was fully geared up to take this Blue Cubs (grassroots) Development Programme to every nook and corner of the state through schools.

Bains said the state government was in the process of recruiting 2,000 physical training instructors (PTI) which will give more impetus to sports in the state.

