AIP holds protest in Srinagar, seeks Er Rashid’s release from jail

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) held a protest here on Saturday, demanding the immediate release of its chief and Member of Parliament Sheikh Abdul Rashid, from jail.

The protest began near Sangarmal Complex with plans to march towards Press Colony, Lal Chowk, but police intercepted and foiled the march before it could proceed.

AIP chief spokesperson Inam Un Nabi, claimed that despite being caged for six long years, Er Rashid continues to “rule the hearts” of the people of Jammu & Kashmir, a testament to his honesty, courage and unwavering stand for truth.

He also attacked the National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership, accusing them of “shameless silence” over the plight of hundreds of Kashmiris in jails. “Here in Kashmir, they shed crocodile tears and fight for petty political survival, but in Delhi, Farooq Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti are busy enjoying lavish dinners with the Congress leadership without uttering a single word on the plight of Kashmiris languishing in jails including their fellow colleague MP Er Rashid, the same Congress that has betrayed and deceived the people of Kashmir time and again,” AIP chief spokesman said.

AIP MLA Sheikh Khursheed said that the protest was an “appeal to the authorities” to release Er Rashid and others incarcerated in and outside Jammu & Kashmir.