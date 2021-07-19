Airmen recruitment exam racket busted in Panipat, four arrested

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly running a racket to help candidates aspiring to clear the recruitment exam of the Central Airmen Selection Board with the help of electronic gadgets, Panipat police said on Sunday.

The police said that the accused had set up a lab in a private school in Panipat and were allegedly in touch with some of the candidates taking the exam held between July 12 and 18 at different examination centres across the country.

The police have also recovered 14 earpieces, 11 Bluetooth devices and six mobile phones from their possession.

Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan said the accused were working as agents for some people involved in the racket. “More details would be revealed only after further investigation,” he added.

The accused have been identified as Dharmbir of Asan village in Rohtak, Jitendra Singh alias Jeetu of Gamra village in Hisar, Ricky of Baroda village in Sonepat and Amit Kumar of Harodi village in Charkhi Dadri.

The crime investigation agency (CIA) of the Panipat police had got a tip-off about the accused. The police said that they have also collected roll numbers of some aspirants from their possession. They had links with some agents at the private computer labs where the examination centres were set up, the police added.

Officials claimed that the accused have admitted that they had helped around 40 candidates in their placements in the past couple of years.

Anil Chillar, in-charge, CIA III, said, “In the preliminary investigation, it was found that the accused were in contact with some people who were running this racket and they were told to arrange the candidates for ₹3 lakh to ₹6 lakh per candidate and provide them Bluetooth devices so that answers could be sent to them with their links at the examination centres set up in the private labs.”

He said they were produced in a court, which sent them to six days’ police remand.