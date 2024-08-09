AITA finals: Top seeds Neeraj, Anjali clinch singles’ titles

Top seeds Neeraj Yashpaul and Anjali Rathi won the respective men’s and women’s singles titles during the AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship, which concluded at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) Stadium in Sector 10 on Friday. In the women’s doubles’ final, top seed Ayush Singh (Bihar) and Medhavi Singh (Bihar) won from second seed Diva Bhatia (Uttar Pradesh) and Samhitha Sai Chamarthi (Tamil Nadu) 6-2, 4-6, 10-7. (HT)

Neeraj (Chandigarh) outplayed qualifier Parv Nage (Haryana) 6-0, 6-3 in the men’s final. In the women’s singles final, top seed Anjali Rathi (Haryana) defeated second seed Sahira Singh (Punjab) in straight sets 6-0, 7-5.

In the men’s doubles’ final, top seed Priyanshu Choudhary (Rajasthan) and his partner Udit Kamboj (Haryana) defeated Ricky Chaudhary (Delhi) and Sajal Kesarwani (Uttar Pradesh) 7-5, 6-7(4), 10-7.

In the women’s doubles’ final, top seed Ayush Singh (Bihar) and Medhavi Singh (Bihar) won from second seed Diva Bhatia (Uttar Pradesh) and Samhitha Sai Chamarthi (Tamil Nadu) 6-2, 4-6, 10-7.