 AITA finals: Top seeds Neeraj, Anjali clinch singles’ titles - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

AITA finals: Top seeds Neeraj, Anjali clinch singles’ titles

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 09, 2024 08:04 PM IST

Neeraj (CH) outplayed qualifier Parv Nage (Haryana) 6-0, 6-3 in the men’s final; in the women’s singles final, top seed Anjali Rathi (Haryana) defeated second seed Sahira Singh (Punjab) in straight sets 6-0, 7-5

Top seeds Neeraj Yashpaul and Anjali Rathi won the respective men’s and women’s singles titles during the AITA National Ranking Tennis Championship, which concluded at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) Stadium in Sector 10 on Friday.

In the women’s doubles’ final, top seed Ayush Singh (Bihar) and Medhavi Singh (Bihar) won from second seed Diva Bhatia (Uttar Pradesh) and Samhitha Sai Chamarthi (Tamil Nadu) 6-2, 4-6, 10-7. (HT)
In the women’s doubles’ final, top seed Ayush Singh (Bihar) and Medhavi Singh (Bihar) won from second seed Diva Bhatia (Uttar Pradesh) and Samhitha Sai Chamarthi (Tamil Nadu) 6-2, 4-6, 10-7. (HT)

Neeraj (Chandigarh) outplayed qualifier Parv Nage (Haryana) 6-0, 6-3 in the men’s final. In the women’s singles final, top seed Anjali Rathi (Haryana) defeated second seed Sahira Singh (Punjab) in straight sets 6-0, 7-5.

In the men’s doubles’ final, top seed Priyanshu Choudhary (Rajasthan) and his partner Udit Kamboj (Haryana) defeated Ricky Chaudhary (Delhi) and Sajal Kesarwani (Uttar Pradesh) 7-5, 6-7(4), 10-7.

In the women’s doubles’ final, top seed Ayush Singh (Bihar) and Medhavi Singh (Bihar) won from second seed Diva Bhatia (Uttar Pradesh) and Samhitha Sai Chamarthi (Tamil Nadu) 6-2, 4-6, 10-7.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Chandigarh / AITA finals: Top seeds Neeraj, Anjali clinch singles’ titles
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On