AITA meet: Evaan, Ayushman enter second round

Evaan Luthra and Ayushman Ghale moved into the boys’ U-18 second round after winning their respective first round singles matches in the ongoing AITA National Series Tennis Tournament being held at the CLTA stadium in Sector 10. A player in action during the AITA meet being held at CITA stadium, Sector 10, Chandigarh. (HT Photo)

Evaan Luthra (PB) defeated Ronit Bhalla (HR) in a 3 setter marathon match 6-7(3), 7-6(5), 6-1. After 1st set down Evaan came back strongly and took the second set in tie break 7-6(5), in the final set Evaan played a high energetic game and maintained his rhythm. Finally, Evaan used his experience and won the final set and match without getting much pressure 6-1. In the another match qualifier Ayushman Ghale (CH) outplayed Saransh Tyagi (UP) 6-3, 6-4 in straight sets. Top seed Rian Sharma, Gurbaaz Narang, Yashsvi Balhara and Arnav Choudhary also advanced into second round.

In the girls U-18 first round matches, Pratishtha Saini (PB) overpowered Ananya Sharma (CH) 6-1, 6-0 in straight sets. Pratishtha dominated throughout the match with her aggressive game style to beat Ananya Sharma by conceding one game. Snigdha Ruhil and Japleen Kaur also moved into 2ndround. Japleen Kaur (CH) defeated Sanya Dwidevi (CH) 7-6(2), 6-2.