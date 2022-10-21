Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AK-47 recovered as Delhi, Punjab Police bust arms smuggling racket from Canada

AK-47 recovered as Delhi, Punjab Police bust arms smuggling racket from Canada

Published on Oct 21, 2022 07:46 AM IST

The gang was busted by Amritsar Police and Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force in a joint operation with the Delhi police Special Cell.

An AK 47 assault rifle (Representative Image)
PTI |

Punjab police in a joint operation with Delhi Police's Special Cell on Thursday busted an arms smuggling racket, operated by Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, a senior officer said.

Police arrested three people and recovered one AK-47 and three pistols from their possession, said Punjab Police chief.

The gang was busted by Amritsar Police and Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force in a joint operation with the Delhi police Special Cell.

"In a joint operation with Delhi Police Special Cell, @CPAmritsar & #AGTF have busted #Arms smuggling racket, operated by #Canada-based Landa. #Arrested 3 persons and Recovered 1 AK-47 & 3 pistols," Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav said in a tweet.

Further investigations are on to find their associates and other consignments, he said.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 21, 2022
