Akal Takht hands out tankhah to Guru Nanak Dev University VC, five others

Akal Takht on Monday pronounced religious punishments (tankhah) for Guru Nanak Dev University (GNDU) vice-chancellor Karamjit Singh, Punjab language department director Jaswant Singh, former jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh, senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former MLA Virsa Singh Valtoha, and preacher Harinder Singh after they appeared before the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs in Amritsar and tendered written apologies for actions deemed objectionable by the Sikh clergy. Sikh high priests pronouncing tankhah at Akal Takht on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

The punishments were issued during a meeting of the Sikh clergy, led by Akal Takht officiating jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj.

GNDU VC Karamjeet Singh apologised for ‘controversial’ remarks that allegedly hit the distinct identity of Sikhism, in front of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during a conference in South India in August 2024. The Sikh clergy directed him to perform two days of ‘langar sewa’ at Harmandar Sahib, wash utensils and clean footwear for an hour daily; perform five days of prescribed prayers; read Bhai Kahn Singh Nabha’s book ‘Ham Hindu Nahin’ and distribute 500 copies. He was also told to perform an ‘ardas’ after offering ₹1,100 in the form of ‘karah prasad’.

“The Sikh community is distinct and shall always remain distinct,” Karamjeet Singh said, before vowing that no inappropriate actions will take place within the university.

Former Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh also publicly sought forgiveness for pardoning Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in September 2015, a decision that triggered widespread anger in the Sikh community. He was ordered to perform two days of ‘langar sewa’ at Harmandar Sahib; recite prescribed prayers for two days and offer ₹1,100 as ‘karah prasad’ before the forgiveness ‘ardas’.

Preacher Harinder Singh was directed to strictly adhere to Panth-approved ‘maryada’ and deliver sermons that strengthen the faith. The earlier restriction on his preaching was lifted, subject to compliance. His religious punishment includes two days of sewa at Harmandar Sahib; two days of prescribed prayers and ₹1,100 for ‘karah prasad’ and another ₹1,100 to be deposited in the ‘golak’ before seeking forgiveness.

Punjab language department director Jaswant Singh admitted that the dance and singing during the 350th martyrdom anniversary event of Guru Tegh Bahadur in Srinagar was inappropriate and apologised. The Sikh clergy ordered him to perform two days of langar and footwear-cleaning sewa at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib; perform four days of prescribed prayers and distribute 100 copies of principal Satbir Singh’s book.

The meeting also discussed the concerns raised by the community regarding the martyrdom day of the younger Sahibzadas and the Parkash Gurpurb of Guru Gobind Singh coinciding on December 27. Giani Gargaj clarified that no change has been made in the date of Guru Gobind Singh’s Parkash Gurpurb and that it falls on December 27 according to the calendar. “If the sangat feels difficulty in celebrating Parkash Gurpurb amid the martyrdom commemorations, they may hold dedicated events on convenient days,” he said. He said that according to Gurmat, martyrdom represents Chardi Kala (high spirit) and both Parkash Gurpurb and martyrdom days are observed through Gurmat Samagams (religious congregations).

Valtoha’s 10-year ban lifted after apology

After Valtoha apologised for making derogatory remarks in October 2024 against jathedars and accepted responsibility for recording an audio without permission, the 10-year ban imposed on him by the Shiromani Akali Dal last year was lifted.

As part of his religious punishment, he was ordered to perform three days of service (sewa) at the Harmandar Sahib langar hall, wash utensils and clean footwear for an hour daily; perform similar service for two days at Darbar Sahib in Tarn Taran, and one day each at Takht Damdama Sahib and Takht Kesgarh Sahib. He was told to recite prescribed prayers for 11 days and offer ₹1,100 for ‘karah prasad’ and deposit ₹1,100 in the ‘golak’ before a forgiveness ‘ardas’ is performed.

The then Sikh clergy headed by Giani Raghbir Singh took the action on October 15, 2024, during an emergency meeting at the highest Sikh temporal seat after Valtoha failed to produce evidence to support his public claim that the jathedars are under pressure of the BJP-led central government, RSS and Sikhs living abroad in the matter of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, who was declared tankhaiya (guilty of religious misconduct) for the mistakes committed by the party from 2007-17.

Valtoha resigned from the party after the issuance of the edict against him. However, he has continued his political activities.