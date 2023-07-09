Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Akal Takht jathedar forms advisory panel on Sikh issues

Akal Takht jathedar forms advisory panel on Sikh issues

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Jul 09, 2023 01:18 AM IST

The members have been asked to be present in all the meetings to called to discuss various Sikh issues and give their suggestions

The Akal Takht newly appointed jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Saturday constituted an advisory panel to advise on the Sikh issues.

Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on June 22. (PTI File)
Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on June 22. (PTI File)

The panel comprises Akal Takht head granthi Giani Malkit Singh; Satbir Singh, officer on special duty (OSD) to SGPC president; Sarabjit Singh Dhotian, head preacher of the SGPC; Jaswinder Singh Shahoor, senior preacher; Sarabjit Singh Khadoor Sahib, preacher, secretary of dharam parchar committee of the SGPC will be coordinator.

The members have been asked to be present in all the meetings to called to discuss various Sikh issues and give their suggestions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out