Akal Takht jathedar: Golden Temple not for photography, film promotion

Days after fashion designer and lifestyle influencer Archana Makwana triggered a row by performing yoga at the Golden Temple, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Wednesday called for upholding the maryada (code of conduct) of the shrine. He instructed the devotees to refrain from using mobile phones at the shrine complex. He also called for not using the sacred place for film promotion and clicking pictures. The Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Addressing an event organised at the Takht to mark the foundation day of the highest Sikh temporal seat, he said, “However, some non-Sikh people, who are not aware of the Sikh maryada, sometimes do acts which are against the maryada. The SGPC got an FIR registered against her (Archana Makwana) besides punishing its three staffers. This is not a centre of photography.”

According to the jathedar, the devotees should keep their phones switched off keeping in mind the maryada. “It has also been noticed that for the past some years, artistes pay visit to Darbar Sahib to promote their movies. This is not the place of film promotion,” he said.

‘Turning back on Akal Takht weakened Sikh politics’

Without naming the Shiromani Akali Dal that witnessed debacle in the recently held Lok Sabha elections, Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh said Sikh politics was becoming weak as politicians concerned had turned their back on Sri Harmandar Sahib and Sri Akal Takht Sahib. He said such politicians had turned their faces towards Delhi.

Recalling the rule of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, he said the Sikhs had to perform their religious and political duties only under the shelter of Akal Purkh (Timeless Being). “That is why Sri Akal Takht Sahib has always been seen as a challenge in the eyes of worldly thrones,” he said.

Emphasising the need to guard Sikh principles, traditions and maryada, the jathedar said, “Today, we need to gather under the umbrella of Akal Takht Sahib to get out of the situation of fruitless efforts.”