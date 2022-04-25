Akal Takht likely to declare verdict against US Sikh publisher for distortion in gurbani
: The Akal Takht is likely to pronounce its verdict on a US Sikh publisher for allegedly uploading a distorted version of gurbani online during a panthic gathering on May 3, following strong criticism and increasing demand from Sikh bodies for serious action against the “blasphemous” act.
“(Thaminder Singh) Anand, who is associated with US-based organisation Sikh Book Club that runs a website on Sikh literature, allegedly added extra “lagan-matravan” (suprasegmental symbols of Gurmukhi) by changing the original verses of Gurbani,” said a statement recently issued by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).
Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, during the concluding function of 400th birth anniversary of Guru Teg Bahadur in Golden Temple complex on April 21, said that concrete action will be taken in the matter during the panthic gathering next month.
He said that since the accused had not submitted any clarification to the highest Sikh temporal seat and the act is a serious cause of concern for the community, all Sikh bodies, sects, intellectuals and activists have been invited to the panthic gathering to discuss the matter and take action accordingly.
He was responding to accusations by Sikh seminary damdami taksal chief Harnam Singh Khalsa, who publicly alleged that the jathedars were not serious to take action in the matter which has worried Sikhs across the world.
Earlier, the Takht had constituted a committee of the Sikh scholars to investigate the matter. The report of this committee will also be taken up in the gathering being held in the basement of the Akal Takht.
The issue had led to anger among the Sikh community and demand is being raised by the Sikh bodies to take serious note of the act that has been termed as “blasphemy” and “beadbi” (desecration) of the Guru Granth Sahib.
Though he did not submit his clarification to the Takht, Anand issued a press release on the same website stating that “the Akal Takht is making frivolous claims” and “the propaganda that is being spread by the SGPC is an attempt to monopolise the printing and distribution of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji.”
Mercury may touch 44-46 degrees by April 28, says IMD
Stepping out of home on April 27 and 28 may be best avoided unless essential, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting that the maximum temperature could touch 43-44 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, the base station for Delhi's weather, while it could be between 45-46 degrees in other parts of the national capital. Safdarjung recorded a maximum temperature of 39.5C on Sunday, two degrees above normal and the same as the maximum on Saturday.
Chandigarh: Consumers’ demand for monthly power bills still a far cry
Despite directions from the Joint Electricity Regulatory Commission, the long-standing demand of the city's power consumers for monthly instead of bi-monthly billing is unlikely to be met any time soon. Admitting to slow pace of the conversion, the UT electricity department, in its submission with JERC, has blamed staff shortage and software issues as major roadblocks. At present, more than 85% consumers (domestic and commercial) in Chandigarh are billed on bi-monthly basis.
Ninth time lucky: Underpass at Ashram crossing open for traffic
Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday opened the four-lane, 750 metres long underpass at the Ashram Chowk, three years after work began on the project during which it missed eight deadlines. The underpass is expected to ease traffic snarls at Delhi's busiest traffic intersection that carries a massive load of 350,000 vehicles daily. The underpass is aimed at providing a signal-free ride between Nizamuddin and Badarpur on Mathura Road at Ashram intersection.
Mohali police working to extradite GBP Group’s three directors
Seven months after the management of the Gupta Builders and Promoters Group fled the country, leaving over 2,500 investors in the lurch, the Mohali police have said they are now working to extradite its three directors, who are said to be hiding in Dubai. The three directors – Satish Gupta, Raman Gupta, and Pardeep Gupta – left the country in September 2021, leaving all their offices in and around Mohali locked.
Six held for daylight robbery, ₹70.50 lakh recovered
Gurugram police arrested six men in the last four days, who allegedly robbed ₹97 lakh from the van of a private cash collection company on April 18 by keeping two employees travelling in the vehicle at gunpoint and throwing chilli powder into their eyes. Haryana director general of police PK Aggarwal had announced a cash reward of ₹2 lakh for those who give credible information about the suspects involved in the loot case.
