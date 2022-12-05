Akal Takht, SGPC condemn sacrilege incident at gurdwara in Jalandhar village

The Akal Takht and Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday condemned the sacrilege incident that happened at Gurdwara Singh Sabha at Mansurpur village in Jalandhar district. In a statement, the Takht acting Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh said, “It is sad that such incidents are not stopping. Whenever such incidents happen, the Sikh sentiments get hurt. We have already issued directions to ensure security at the gurdwara to prevent such incidents but the managements often turn negligent, which results in such incidents”.

“Usually, the accused of sacrilege are given relief by considering them mentally ill. If such a thing is done again, the Sikhs will not tolerate it. Stringent action should be taken against the culprits,” he added. Meanwhile, the SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami asked the government to investigate this case in-depth to expose the forces behind this highly unacceptable crime. He said that the incidents of sacrilege are taking place continuously in Punjab, but the successive governments have failed to stop them.

He said that with Monday’s incident, once again the Sikhs as well as every serious member of the society has been shocked, because nobody can tolerate the disrespect of religious places. He said most of the times in such cases the accused are acquitted due to sluggish investigation and punishment by the government, due to which the morale of such anti-social forces is increasing.

Dhami demanded that provision of strict punishments in cases of sacrileges should be mandatory and fast-track court hearings should be ensured. He also appealed to the Sangat to ensure proper monitoring and security in the gurdwaras and to keep attendants present at the gurdwaras at all times for guarding them.