Akal Takht summons Sukhbir, seeks written reply on SAD rebels’ allegations

Akal Takht on Monday summoned the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal and ordered him to appear before the highest Sikh temporal seat within 15 days with a written clarification on the allegations made by the rebel party leaders in an apology letter submitted a couple of weeks ago. Akal Takht jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

On July 1, rebel SAD leaders appeared before the Akal Takht and apologised for ‘four mistakes’ committed during the SAD-led government’s two tenures from 2007-17. The letter blamed Sukhbir for the mistakes. The rebel leaders that appeared before Takht comprised former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, former SGPC president Jagir Kaur, former ministers Surjit Singh Rakhra and Parminder Singh Dhindsa, besides Charanjit Singh Brar, Sarwan Singh Phillaur, Sucha Singh Chhotepur, Bhai Manjit Singh and Gurpartap Singh Wadala.

The letter blamed the then SAD-BJP government for failing to punish perpetrators of the Bargari sacrilege and acting against police officials for the Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan firing incidents, allowing the appointment of controversial IPS officer Sumedh Singh Saini as the Punjab DGP, besides questioning revocation of the case registered against Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim for the alleged ‘blasphemous act’ of imitating Guru Gobind Singh in 2007.

The letter was discussed during the meeting of Panj Singh Sahiban (the highest Sikh praesidium led by the Akal Takht jathedar). The presidium comprised Takht Damdama Sahib jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, Takht Kesgarh Sahib jathedar Giani Sultan Singh, Sri Darbar Sahib granthi Giani Baljit Singh and one of the Panj Pyare (five beloved ones of Guru) of Takht Bhai Mangal Singh.

In a resolution passed during the meeting, the Sikh praesidium said: “As per the complaint received by Takht from some senior leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), the SAD president did not act as per panthic sentiments. So, he has been asked to appear before Akal Takht Sahib in person with written clarification on these allegations”.

Summoning a SAD president to Takht is a rare development in recent history. For the last few decades, it has been perceived that Akal Takht jathedar and its appointing authority, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), have been working under the influence of the SAD president. Granting pardon to Dera Sirsa head Gurmeet Ram Rahim for an alleged ‘blasphemous act’ by Akal Takht in 2015 strengthened this perception, for which the party faced unprecedented backlash.

SGPC also comes under fire

In a first, the highest Sikh temporal seat also held the SGPC accountable for getting advertisements published in the newspapers at the cost of ₹90 lakh in 2015 to justify the pardon granted to the Dera head. In the resolution, the five religious Sikh leaders sought clarification from the gurdwara body considering the letter submitted by the rebel Akali leaders. The Sikh bodies have already been demanding the SGPC be made answerable on this issue.

Former Takht Patna Sahib jathedar granted ‘tankhah’

Former jathedar of Takht Patna Sahib Giani Iqbal Singh appeared before the Takht to apologise for the violation of the edict. The jathedar granted him ‘tankhah’ (religious punishment).

He was held ‘tankhaya’ by Akal Takht for violation of its edict in 2022. Despite being declared ‘tankhaya’ (guilty of religious misconduct), he tried to continue to serve as jathedar at Takht Patna Sahib.

In other decisions, Takht asked the managing committees of the gurdwaras to ensure that sewadars are deployed permanently to guard the gurdwaras around the clock to prevent sacrilege incidents. “In case sacrilege takes place, the management will be held responsible and stringent action will be taken against it”, said Giani Raghbir Singh.

Baba Daya Singh, chief of Nihang organisation Dal Panth Baba Bidhi Chand, Sursingh, Tarn Taran, will be conferred the title of ‘Panth Sewak’ for his services to the panth, as per a decision.

Prior to this, a coronation ceremony was held at Takht for the newly appointed granthis of Sri Darbar Sahib—Giani Kewal Singh and Giani Palwinderpal Singh Buttar.