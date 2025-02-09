Alert onlookers nab two snatchers in Mohali’s Gharuan

Alert onlookers nabbed two snatchers who were trying to flee with a student’s mobile phone in Gharuan under the jurisdiction of Sadar Kharar police station on Friday. The victim, Vansh Kumar, who studies at a private university in Gharuan, told police that he lived at a paying guest accommodation near the campus. He was out for dinner on Friday when the snatchers tried to swipe his mobile phone. (Getty Images)

Police arrived at the scene and arrested the accused, identified as Ali Khan and Gagandeep Singh, both residents of Morinda.

On Friday, he stepped out for dinner at the nearby market and while he was walking back home, two youths, riding a Ludhiana-registered motorcycle, tried to snatch his mobile phone.

As he screamed for help, onlookers promptly pounced at the accused and caught them, before calling the police.

The accused duo was booked under Sections 304 (snatching) and 62 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at the Sadar Kharar police station.