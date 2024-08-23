All 500 seats filled at Ludhiana meritorious school for class 11

All seats at the Senior Secondary Residential School for meritorious students in Ludhiana have been filled as the 6th round of counselling for class 11 students concluded on Friday. The official on duty of the counselling process noted that this is the first time the number of counselling sessions for admissions in Meritorious Schools across the state has exceeded five. Counselling for admission into class XI at meritorious school in Ludhiana on Friday, August 23, 2024. (Manish/Hindustan Times)

The educators of the Ludhiana Meritorious School mentioned that this year, many students left the school a few days after joining due to several reasons including no offline coaching for science students, homesickness and due to a smaller number of students appearing in the first two counsellings.

“Online coaching has been going on and for offline coaching, tenders have been floated but it usually takes time. A camp for the students of Schools of Eminence and Meritorious Schools across the state was also organised during the summer break where the students were provided offline coaching for competitive examinations including NEET, JEE and CLAT and the students hoped that the same would continue for the rest of the year, but due to no offline coaching for science students, students were left with disappointment,” one of the teachers at the Meritorious School informed.

The teachers added that this year, the number of students who appeared in the first two counsellings were less in number, and in order to fill the seats, consequent counselling sessions were organised. “Many students prefer SOEs due to it not being residential, and the ones who prefer Meritorious, feel homesick and then are counselled but still many of them withdraw their names,” the teacher mentioned.

Girls and boys were to be admitted in the Meritorious Schools in the ratio 60:40, where 300 seats were available in non-medical stream and 100 each in medical and commerce, in the Ludhiana school. Only 14 seats in non-medical for the girl students were vacant on Friday morning, which got filled by evening.

Now, 42 seats for boys are still vacant in Gurdaspur station, along with five each in Amritsar and Ferozepur and one in Sangrur. For girls, 142 seats are vacant in Gurdaspur, 22 in Jalandhar, 17 in Sangrur, three in SAS Nagar, four in Ferozepur and 16 each in Amritsar and Talwara.

One of the counselling in-charges also mentioned that nearly 70 students have applied for migration from Ludhiana station, but the process has not been initiated, yet.