All LS seats of J&K, Ladakh will go to INDIA bloc, claims Congress leader Wani

Jammu & Kashmir Congress unit president Vikar Rasool Wani on Saturday claimed that the six parliamentary seats of J&K and Ladakh will go to the INDIA bloc as people are unhappy against the current dispensation in the region. Jammu & Kashmir Congress unit president Vikar Rasool Wani, while addressing a media briefing in Srinagar, said people are very worried in J&K. (X)

Wani, while addressing a media briefing in Srinagar, said people are very worried in J&K. “They are worried about smart (power) metres, suspension of democratic system and every other thing. They are in pain internally. Employees, educated youth and our educated sisters are unhappy. The last time teacher posts were advertised was in 2012,” he said.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

He said the INDIA alliance will win all six seats in J&K and Ladakh. “On June 4 when the results will be announced, you will find Congress winning in Jammu’s two seats, Kashmir’s three seats will go to NC, which we are supporting, and we will win Ladakh as well. I am sure of this because I have read people’s views,” he said.

Congress is supporting NC on the three seats of Kashmir, while the party is getting NC’s support in Jammu and Ladakh.

Wani also lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Peoples Conference, Apni Party and Democratic Progressive Azad Party for writing to Election Commission of India (ECI) to defer the elections in Anantnag-Rajouri seat which was to go to polls on May 7.

“These are all BJP’s A,B,C teams and have given representations to defer elections. Why do you want to defer the elections? Was a vehicle going to Chenab valley’s Madwa Dachan(when elections were held there)? We had to campaign during fasting amid heat there. All these things can be managed,” he said.

“I want to tell you clearly, as the BJP is not fighting elections here in Kashmir, Kashmiri people will vent their anger against all these A,B,C teams. And they won’t be able to fight elections,” he added.

Wani said “the BJP’s teams” fear defeat in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency and they are now devising new strategies and policies (to defer elections). “What will that do? See BJP sliced Muslim areas in Jammu and added that to Kashmir. Jammu was turned into a fully Hindu-dominated constituency but still, they are losing there. When people are against you, nobody can save you. Whatever they do or even if they defer the elections, their defeat is certain in all six constituencies,” he claimed.

Rehabilitate affected people of Pernote, Ramban

The J&K Congress president demanded rehabilitation of around 30 families whose houses have sunk owing to land subsidence at Pernote in Ramban.

“Around 1 sq km area has sunk and 30 houses have been fully damaged. How will 30 families live in a single panchayat ghar? We are requesting district and state administration to release funds under disaster management for them. I also request to shit them to some other places and immediately provide them land from state land and provide them money to construct houses as the current place is not feasible now for living,” he said.

He said the government should properly rehabilitate them. “Their rehabilitation arrangements should be made. What will four cloth tents and four vessels do?The earlier same thing happened in Sangaldan but the government did nothing except providing a few cloth tents and a few utensils,” he said.

On Friday, a massive land subsidence damaged a number of houses in Pernote village and a 500m road stretch between Ramban and Gool. At least 500 people have been shifted to safer places in government buildings and a panchayat ghar where they are being provided food, water, electricity and bedding, officials said.