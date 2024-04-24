Alleged misleading info in BJP MP’s nomination papers: J&K CEO forwards plaint to EC for appropriate action

Following an RTI application regarding alleged discrepancies, variations, false information and concealment of material facts in the nomination papers filed by sitting BJP MP Jugal Kishore, office of the chief electoral officer of Jammu and Kashmir has put the ball in the court of Election Commission of India to take appropriate action. Shakeel Ahmed, on April 4, had filed a complaint before the returning officer of Jammu Lok Sabha constituency Sachin Kumar Vaishya for alleged discrepancies, variations, false information and concealment of material facts in the nomination papers filed by sitting BJP MP Jugal Kishore, who is seeking a third consecutive term. (HT File)

On April 15, the joint chief electoral officer of Jammu and Kashmir sent J&K high court lawyer and RTI activist Sheikh Shakeel’s representation along with its annexures to BC Patra, secretary at the Election Commission to take appropriate action.

“After I received no response to my complaint filed before the returning officer for Jammu Lok Sabha constituency, I filed an RTI before the chief electoral officer of Jammu and Kashmir. Today, I received their reply over mail that my letter with annexures has been sent to the Election Commission of India for appropriate action,” said Shakeel.

He hoped that the Election Commission will uphold the rule of law.

The complainant had made a request to the returning officer to verify the discrepancy and initiate legal action.

Referring to the affidavit filed by the BJP MP Jugal Kishore on March 30 when he filed his nomination papers, the complainant drew the attention to liabilities/loans column where the sitting MP stated that he has a liability of ₹20.42 lakh, his spouse ₹29.92 lakh followed by daughter of ₹29.78 lakh.

The complainant then drew the attention of the returning officer to the MP’s affidavit that he filed in 2019 general elections from the same Jammu Lok Sabha constituency.

In 2019 affidavit, the BJP MP had categorically mentioned that he had a liability of ₹34.53 crore and a liability of ₹47.25 lakh against the name of his wife.

“Sh Jugal Kishore has not whispered anything with regard to his pending liability of ₹34.53 crore that was reflected in his previous nomination papers dated March 23, 2019. It appears that Sh Jugal Kishore has liquidated his huge liability, which he had earlier mentioned in his previous nomination paper of 2019 and he may be directed to disclose and share the information regarding the mode of liquidating his liability,” reads the complaint.

In view of glaring contradiction, furnishing of false information, concealment of material facts, the complainant sought appropriate action under IPC/RPA and law laid down by the apex court in various authoritative pronouncements on the subject.

The complainant claimed that as a whistle-blower he did his job and now it was incumbent upon the returning officer to take action.

The chief electoral officer of Jammu and Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole said that nominations were filed before the returning officers and consequently, affidavits posted on ECI website, a mandatory practice.

“Any complaint has to be within the guidelines and provisions of the Election Commission. It has to be pin-pointed,” he said.