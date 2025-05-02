Menu Explore
Almost 2k cyber criminals caught in 3 months in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 02, 2025 06:36 AM IST

Additional chief secretary (ACS), Home, Sumita Misra on Thursday said that 1,909 cyber criminals were arrested in 2023, and the number grew substantially to 5,156 in 2024.

More than 1,900 cyber criminals have been arrested in the first three months of 2025 by Haryana law enforcement agencies.

Misra said that the amount recovered from these cybercriminals has also seen a steep rise with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>268.40 crore being held and recovered in 2024, up from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>76.85 crore in 2023. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Misra said that the amount recovered from these cybercriminals has also seen a steep rise with 268.40 crore being held and recovered in 2024, up from 76.85 crore in 2023. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The ACS said that 29 Cyber Crime police stations were functional in the state and three new cybercrime police stations are in the process of being set up.

The ACS said that 29 Cyber Crime police stations were functional in the state and three new cybercrime police stations are in the process of being set up.

She said that the Cybercrime helpline number 1930 saw a surge in calls—from 1.45 lakh in 2022 to 7.25 lakh in 2024 — indicating growing public awareness and responsiveness toward cyber threats. Correspondingly, complaint registration rose to over 1.30 lakh cases in 2024 alone, up from 66,784 in 2022 and 1.15 lakh in 2023. Further, over 33,000 complaints have already been registered in the first three months of this year.

Misra said that the amount recovered from these cybercriminals has also seen a steep rise with 268.40 crore being held and recovered in 2024, up from 76.85 crore in 2023. Further, in the first three months of 2025, 34.73 crore have been held and recovered, registering an improvement of 33.36%.

The ACS said over 2.83 lakh bank accounts and 1.24 lakh mobile numbers were blocked in 2024.

