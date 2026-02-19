Alter, pay, or face action: Chandigarh Housing Board cracks down on building violations in Sectors 39, 41, 45

In a first-of-its-kind enforcement drive, the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) has issued notices to around 1,300 house owners for building violations, directing them to deposit demolition and restoration charges within seven days or face action. Chandigarh Housing Board issued notices to around 1,300 house owners for building violations. (HT Photo)

The notices not only flag the violations but also specify the exact amount each allottee must pay. The action covers dwelling units in Sectors 39, 41 and 45, with demolition charges ranging between ₹2 lakh and ₹5 lakh, depending on the nature and extent of the violations.

A senior CHB official confirmed the development. “Notices have been issued and allottees have been given seven days’ time to either deposit the specified charges within seven days of receiving the notice or demolish and restore the unauthorised portions themselves. Once the amount is paid, the board will itself carry out demolition of the violations. If they fail to comply, we will proceed with demolition as per rules,” the officer said.

The officer added that further action, including cancellation of the dwelling unit, may also be initiated against defaulters.

The crackdown follows directions from the Punjab and Haryana high court, which ordered the CHB to ensure the structural safety of its dwelling units and recover the cost of removing violations and restoring structures from the allottees on a pro-rata basis.

CHB Residents’ Federation chairman Nirmal Dutt termed the move a “gross injustice” to residents. He said the allottees had been seeking relaxations for over 40 years but were repeatedly denied relief.

Serious structural risks flagged

The action is based on a structural safety survey conducted in 2023 in Sectors 39, 41 and 45, which found widespread unauthorised constructions posing serious risks to building stability. According to CHB, several ground-floor units had load-bearing walls removed, severely compromising structural integrity. In many first-floor units, additional storeys had been constructed despite foundations not being designed for the extra load. Illegal construction over cantilevered portions, covering of upper floors, and unauthorised terrace construction without proper structural support were also found. Officials said such violations weaken the structure and pose safety risks to residents.

What court said

The Punjab and Haryana high court, in its orders dated April 21 and May 5, 2022, and subsequent directions in 2023, had made it clear that structural safety of dwelling units cannot be compromised and directed CHB to act against violations. Following the orders, CHB began issuing notices in 2023, but many violations remained unaddressed. The latest notices mark the start of stricter enforcement, with the board now moving towards demolition and recovery proceedings.