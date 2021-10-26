Amarinder Singh to address press conference tomorrow. What's on the cards?

Former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh will address a press conference in Chandigarh on Wednesday, captain's media advisor Raveen Thukral said in a tweet on Tuesday. "Former Punjab CM @capt_amarinder will address a Press Conference in Chandigarh tomorrow (Wednesday, Oct 27) at 11 am. The event will be telecast live on his Facebook Page. Do tune in," Raveen Thukral tweeted.

People familiar with the development said Amarinder Singh is expected to announce his resignation from the Congress and float his own party, which is likely to be named ‘The Punjab Lok Congress’.

Singh tendered his resignation from the post of chief minister of Punjab last month following a bitter power tussle with Congress’ state unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu. The former chief minister later announced he will be quitting the Congress, and float his political party to serve the interests of Punjab and its people. He also said he will have no problem tying up with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) if the three central farm laws farmers are protesting against are withdrawn.

Amarinder was recently embroiled in a controversy over his Pakistani friend Aroosa Alam, with deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Randhawa suspecting her links with Pakistan’s spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Randhawa also said that the state government will conduct a probe into the matter. Amarinder Singh on Monday released Alam's photos with several senior politicians and other dignitaries, asking the detractors to think before speaking.

Singh's address also comes ahead of the crucial assembly polls in Punjab early next year.