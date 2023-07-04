Amarnath Yatra: Punjab cops make foolproof security arrangements for pilgrims

Special director general of police (law and order) Arpit Shukla on Monday presided over a high-level meeting of police, army, civil administration and other security agencies to take stock of the security arrangements to ensure smooth and safe travel for devotees going for the Amarnath Yatra. Pilgrims on their way to the Amarnath Cave temple during the Amarnath Yatra at Pahalgam tehsil of the Anantnag district on Monday. (ANI)

The meeting, held in Pathankot, focused on preparations for the ongoing yatra, encompassing diverse aspects such as police deployment, security measures, traffic management, and disaster management.

Shukla also deliberated on concerns, including camp security, establishment of a resilient communication network, plans for traffic regulation along the national highway and other thoroughfares. He asked the concerned officers to make appropriate arrangements for parking and the use strategic deployment of forces across all four yatra routes— including from the Shambhu border to Phillaur, Phillaur to Bhogpur, Bhogpur to Pathankot, and Pathankot to Lakhanpur barrier.

Notably, the Punjab stretch spanning from Shambhu to Madhopur has been divided into four sectors— Shambu to Phillaur, Phillaur to Bhogpur, Bhogpur to Mukerian, and Mukerian to Madhopur.

Commanders from different brigades, DIG (Border Range) Narinder Bhargav and Pathankot SSP Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh were among those present.

