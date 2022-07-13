Amarnath Yatra resumes via Baltal after four days
Amarnath Yatra was resumed via Baltal trek after four days of suspension as about 7,000 pilgrims left towards the cave shrine in the wee hours of Tuesday.
From Baltal base camp, it takes six to eight hours to reach the holy cave and pilgrims have to trek for around 14km. Baltal that is located in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district and is considered a shorter but harder trek towards the cave shrine.
“Yatra was resumed after four days via Baltal axis today morning,” Ganderbal deputy commissioner said in a tweet.
On Monday, yatra was resumed via Pahalgam trek in south Kashmir with thousands of pilgrims leaving towards the shrine. The army has built a new pathway near the cave, bypassing the area that was swept by the gushing waters on Friday evening when thousands of yatris were on way to the holy cave.
On Friday afternoon, yatra was halted after dozens of pilgrims died and injured due to heavy rains lashing the area that caused flood-like situation near the cave shrine and its adjacent region.
Sixteen people have died and more than 40 are still missing with officials terming the chances of their survival bleak.
“As the yatra has resumed, rescue teams are still trying to find the missing yatris. Though chances of survival in hostile conditions are remote, we are still hopeful,” said an SDRF official.
-
Militants escape during Shopian encounter
Militants, at least two in number, escaped by breaking the cordon during an encounter in south Kashmir's Shopian district, officials said on Tuesday. A search operation is underway in Reban village and its adjoining areas to track down the militants. On Monday evening, police and the army had launched a joint operation in Reban after getting inputs about the presence of militants there. The search and cordon turned into an encounter.
-
Punjab government shifts 113 police officers, including 19 IPS officers
In a major reshuffle, the Punjab government on Tuesday shifted 113 police officers, including 19 Indian Police Services officers, with immediate effect. According to an official order, senior IPS officer Vibhu Raj has been posted as additional director general of police (Investigation, Lokpal) while LK Yadav goes as ADGP crime and Bureau of Investigation. Jaskaran Singh has been posted as IG (Ferozepur Range) while Pradeep Kumar goes as IG (technical education).
-
Barnala villagers transform dumping ground into training arena for budding athletes
What was once a dumping ground has been turned into a training ground for budding athletes from poor families at Barnala's Diwana village. Villagers have even hired a coach and are providing free training and a nutritious diet to the budding sportspersons. It has been over two years since training sessions are being held for children in the morning and evening. Locals said there are no arrangements for proper training at government schools.
-
FCI to make steel silos for foodgrain storage at 26 sites in Punjab
In a first-of-its-kind move, the Food Corporation of India has launched a plan to construct steel silos for foodgrain storage at 26 different locations in Punjab as a composite unit and shall be allotted to a single company. “The government wants to push out small entrepreneurs as they are curtailing guarantees but for new entrants, long-term storage guarantees are offered,” said a godown owner from Punjab.
-
Scribes booked for extortion, forgery in Ambala
Ten months after they were booked for allegedly furnishing false information and creating enmity, police have registered an FIR against two journalists of a Hindi daily, under charges of extortion, forgery and others, based on a news report published on February 25. Two other scribes working for the newspaper — district bureau chief Ujjwal Sharma and correspondent Pawan Kumar, have also applied for an anticipatory bail before a local court along with the duo.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics