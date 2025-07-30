Amarnath Yatra suspended due to heavy rain in Kashmir

The Amarnath Yatra was suspended on both the Pahalgam and Baltal routes due to heavy rain in Kashmir on Wednesday, a senior official said. A soldier stands guard amid rainfall following the suspension of the Amarnath Yatra due to inclement weather in Pahalgam on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

The yatra will remain suspended from Jammu on Thursday due to the inclement weather.

“Shri Amarnathji Yatra has been suspended for July 30 from both Pahalgam and Baltal base camps,” the department of information and public relations, Jammu and Kashmir, posted on its X handle.

It said divisional commissioner, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri said that due to heavy rain since early on Wednesday, the yatra has not been allowed on the tracks from Baltal and Nunwan/Chandanwari base camps.

“Due to heavy rain in the yatra area, the movement of pilgrims from base camps has been affected. Therefore, it has been decided that no convoy movement shall be allowed towards the base camps of Baltal and Nunwan from Bhagwati Nagar, Jammu, on July 31,” the DIPR said.

Divisional commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar said: “In view of the inclement weather conditions on the yatra routes, as an abundant precaution, the ongoing Amarnath Yatra convoy will not move from Bhagwati Nagar in Jammu on July 31.”

