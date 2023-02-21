Ambala: 32 computers, 13 mobile phones seized from gang members in TGT exam fraud case

Two days after the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of the Ambala police busted a gang involved in helping the aspirants of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan’s (KVS) Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT) exam, SP Jashandeep Singh Randhawa on Monday said 20 CPUs, 12 laptops and 13 mobile phones have been seized from 10 accused.

He also revealed that the gang used to charge around ₹15-20 lakh from each candidate to get them passed in the said exam by using remote access through a special software.

The accused were identified as Nitish from Jhajjar, Kuldeep, Manjeet, Vinod and Harish from Bhiwani, Surender from J&K, Dheeraj from Jind, Anil Malik from Panipat, Vikash Kalyan from Karnal and Ram Avtar from Rajasthan, a police spokesman said.

He added that they were presented before a court on Sunday and are currently under five-day police remand.

Randhawa said the suspects were allegedly in touch with several candidates and were helping them by using unfair means and cheating during the exam on February 18.

“Following the information, a team of CIA-1 and Women’s police station conducted a raid on Sarthik Private Indian Training Institute (ITI) on Nasirpur Road in City and nabbed 10 of them,” he said.

A case under sections 420 and 120-B of the IPC and the Haryana Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act was registered on Sunday.

Investigators said as per rules, the TGT recruitment exams of the KVS are conducted by CBSE through a private contractor.

“Similarly, the contract was given to Aptech for this online exam. Such companies hire private labs and pay them the amount per candidate. This lab was set up by Hardeep, Kuldeep and Nitish, who have a history of conducting exams using unfair means,” Randhawa said.

The SP said in this case, the candidates were contacted for the purpose, were arranged exam centre here in Ambala and as per their seating plan, a special software was downloaded on their computer system.

“This helped in getting remote access to the exam and thus solved by another person from another location. A software like that of the company with identical logo was also designed to get access to other sites on internet for cheating purposes. It was also revealed that they used to charges ₹15-20 lakh from each candidate,” he added.