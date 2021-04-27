Ambala admn to stock up 200 empty oxygen cylinders

To meet the increasing oxygen demand for critical Covid patients, the Ambala administration will stock up 200 empty cylinders in the coming days.

An official said the cylinders will be filled at the oxygen generation plant in Saha and oxygen beds at the isolation wards of hospitals in the district will be increased.

Deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Sharma chaired a meeting of representatives of the Oxygen Gas Association on Monday and asked them to make the cylinders available immediately.

“They have been told not to supply the cylinders for industrial use and they won’t be given out for private use either,” a statement reads.

7 macro-containment zones notified

In view of advisories issued by the state and Union government, the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) also decided to notify seven macro-containment zones in the district.

These include Jandli, Luxmi Nagar, Parshu Ram Nagar and Sector 9 in the city and Dayal Bagh, Palam Vihar and Ram Nagar in Cantonment.

Sharma, who is also chairperson of the DDMA, prohibited entry and movement of the public in areas along with closure of markets and religious places.

MC restricts public entry

A day after Section 144 was imposed in the district, the municipal corporation office also fixed the timing for public dealing from 10am to 11am.

Sharma, in an order issued on Sunday, prohibited the assembly of four or more people in public places and gathering without the permission of the competent officer won’t be allowed.