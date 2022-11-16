Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ambala Cantt: Sanitation worker loses arm after being pushed under train

Ambala Cantt: Sanitation worker loses arm after being pushed under train

Published on Nov 16, 2022 03:16 AM IST

A sanitation supervisor lost his arm after a man allegedly pushed him under a moving train at the Ambala Cantonment Railway station, police said on Tuesday

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

The injured was identified as Mohinder, 59, from Chanderpuri, while the accused is Ajeet, a resident of Topkhana area.

A video of a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera footage at the spot purportedly showed Ajeet standing on Platform Number 1 and pushing Mohinder under the Jammu Mail, which was leaving from the station around 12.15 during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

The victim was rushed to sub-divisional civil hospital in Ambala Cantt from where he was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), where he is under treatment.

Mohinder’s younger brother Kuldeep told the police, “We have come to know that Ajeet keeps roaming at the station and my brother used to ask him move while cleaning. Out of rage, he tried to kill my brother.”

Sub-inspector Dharambir Singh, SHO, GRP, said the accused was an alcoholic and that he is currently in judicial custody.

A case of attempted murder was registered at GRP Ambala Cantonment police station on Tuesday.

Wednesday, November 16, 2022
