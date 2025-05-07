Ambala DC orders complete ban on use of drones

Amid tense relations with Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, Ambala deputy commissioner has ordered a blanket ban on the usage and transport of drones in the territorial jurisdiction of the district without prior permission. The DC also clarified that government departments and agencies authorised to use such devices shall inform the concerned SDMs and local police before undertaking such activities. (HT File)

The order under Section 163 of the BNSS was issued on Monday following concerns raised by the Army over “the likelihood of usage of drone to target the defence forces and installations by anti-national elements.”

Ambala is home to Indian Army’s Kharga Corps under the Western Command and one of the oldest Indian Air Force (IAF) stations of the country with ultra-modern fighter planes including Rafale.

According to the order issued by DC Ajay Tomar, the ban on usage and transport of drones or similar kind of un-manned aerial device (UAV) in the district without permission will remain till further orders.

“Any bonafide usage of drone, prior permission shall by granted by SDMs concerned. Any violation of this order shall attract punitive action under relevant laws,” the order read.