Ambala: Minor shot at after argument on Instagram turns ugly

Published on Nov 14, 2022 02:45 AM IST

Investigators said that the argument had originated from Instagram that turned into a clash between the two groups

A 17-year-old boy sustained gunshot wounds after an argument on a social media platform turned violent in Ambala, police said on Sunday. (Image for representational purpose)
ByHT Correspondent, Ambala

A 17-year-old boy sustained gunshot wounds after an argument on a social media platform turned violent in Ambala, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night in Mahesh Nagar area after one Golu called his friends near toll barrier around 10pm.

His friend Pawan of New Preet Nagar told the police that on reaching the spot, they found at least a dozen men armed with weapons and stones.

“They started pelting stones at us, while we ran for safety. Suddenly, accused Sonu and Mukesh opened fire and a bullet hit one of our friends Sagar. We took him to civil hospital from where he was referred to PGIMER in Chandigarh,” he said in his statement.

Thirteen persons have been charged with attempted murder and provisions under the Arms Act.

Mahesh Nagar station in-charge Ram Pal said efforts were on to arrest the attackers.

“The victim underwent a surgery at the local civil hospital as he was sent back from Chandigarh after some tests. Two bullets were removed from his shoulder and back,” the officer added.

Monday, November 14, 2022
