Ambala shootout: Year on, Bambiha gang member held

The CIA-1 unit of Ambala Police on Wednesday nabbed one of the suspects behind the 2021 gang-war in which two gangsters of the Bhupi Rana gang were killed in a broad daylight shootout at Kalka Chowk on National Highway-44.

The accused, Karam Singh alias Karam Chand alias Rinku alias Dabba, a resident of Mohali’s Handesra village, was among the most-wanted accused on the list of Haryana Police and carrying a reward of ₹25,000, police said.

Investigators said that he is a member of Davinder Bambiha gang and was helping gangsters Bhupinder Singh, alias Bhupi Rana, and Lucky to kill Chandigarh’s Manish Kumar and Manni Topi, both owing allegiance to Lawrence Bishnoi gang, to avenge the death of their former boss -- Amit Bouncer alias Meet.

Meet was killed in Panchkula in 2017. Lucky is said to be leading the Bhambhia gang from Armenia jail.

Pradeep alias Panja, and Rahul, both from Chandigarh’s Mauli Jagran, were shot dead in the firing which took place on March 25, 2021, while two others, Gaurav and Ashwani, who were also in the victims’ car, were left critically injured.

Later during investigation, it was revealed that it was a case of mistaken identity and shooters from the Davinder Bambiha gang, an ally of Bhupi Rana’s gang, had killed the latter’s associates, when both the parties were in Ambala in connection with the same case, but court proceedings got postponed due to the pandemic.

Police had told the court that Karam Singh, along with Neeraj Gupta, alias Chaska and Deepak, alias Maan, were identified following the interrogation of gangster Bhupi Rana in April last year. They are yet to be arrested.

Sub-inspector Balkar Singh, who was leading the arrest team, said that the gangster was arrested from near Sarsehri village on the Haryana-Punjab border and presented before a court on Wednesday that sent him into five-day police remand.

CIA in-charge Sandeep Kumar said, “Karam Singh was accompanying the prime shooters in the car that followed the victims in the city and finally killed them at Kalka Chowk. Later, the shooters also stayed with him. Whether he fired the shots or not will be clear after the remand.”