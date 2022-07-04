Ambala: Suspended cop among 2 booked for duping man of ₹12 lakh
Two men including a suspended cop have been booked for allegedly duping a councillor of the Narwana municipal council of ₹12 lakh on the pretext of getting his relatives jobs with the Haryana Police.
The accused have been identified as Vicky and Vikram Tandon, a suspended special police officer.
The victim, Sikandar, told the police that he had attended a marriage in Ambala in December 2020 where he met Vicky.
“My two nephews had applied for group-D jobs and Vicky assured to arrange jobs for them through Vikram, who was in the police department. They sought ₹10 lakh and I paid them in cash. Vikram had given us a cheque of ₹10 lakh as surety. As they failed to arrange jobs, I asked them to return my money in July 2021, and then they demanded an additional ₹2 lakh to get the work done, which I paid. However, they failed to arrange the jobs and the surety cheque also bounced,” he alleged.
A cheating case has been registered against the duo.
