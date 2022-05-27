Ambala: Vij reviews challan process on NH-44
Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Thursday checked the challaning activity at a police nakka near Mohra village on NH-44 in Ambala Cantonment. The minister issued specific instructions to penalise heavy vehicles not following the lanes. “At least 20 speed detection cameras have been installed on NH-44 from Ambala to Sonepat that will soon start working,” he said.
BJP seeks property tax waiver for UT colonies, villages
Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood on Thursday met UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit and sought exemption from property tax at Chandigarh’s EWS colonies and villages. Sood said the administrator directed the mayor, senior deputy mayor, deputy mayor and MC commissioner to resolve the matter swiftly.
Man booked for selling defective vehicle
A Mohali resident was booked for selling a defective vehicle to a Chandigarh man. Japinder Singh Walia accused Harish Mittu of selling him a car for ₹9.21 lakh, which was declared a total loss by the insurance company. Mittu also refused to return the said amount. A cheating case has been registered against him.
FIR against 7 firms for defrauding bank
Branch Manager of Andhra Bank in Industrial Area, Deepak Kumar, has lodged a complaint against the proprietors of Mohali’s Preeti Textiles, Ludhiana’s Punjab Traders, Karnal’s Aarti Textiles, Mohali’s Karachi Bakers, Global Enterprises, also from Mohali, Adorn Communications of Sector 45 and Mohali’s Naveen Cloth Merchants for obtaining loans on forged documents. The complaint said they were cheated of ₹1.04 crore. A case under sections 409, 420, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered.
HSVP snaps 50 water connections over pending dues
Ten teams of HSVP on Thursday disconnected 50 water connections of commercial properties in MDC, Sector 21 and other places in Panchkula. Their pending dues ranged from ₹10,000 to ₹2 lakh. An officer from HSVP said domestic water connections will also be disconnected.
Blood donation camp held at PU
A blood donation camp was organised by PU’s boys’ hostel six in collaboration with PGIMER, Chandigarh on Thursday wherein 62 people donated blood. Professor Ashok Kumar, associate DSW and Dr Amit Chauhan also donated blood.
Students guided on careers in armed forces
The district administration on Thursday organised a career counselling and interactive session for government school students, who aspire to join the defence forces. Over 650 students of Classes 10 and 12 attended the session, organised at DAV Police Public School, Ambala City, officials said. Senior army and air force officers interacted with the students and guided them on careers in the defence forces.
Bridge national meet starts today
Punjab Bridge Association will host 11th National Open Bridge tournament sponsored by Steel Strip Group from May 27 to 29 at Hotel Mountview in Chandigarh. As many as 25 teams, including 125 players, will be competing in the tournament which carries a prize money of ₹5 lakh. The three-day tournament will be played in two events. One would be the team event and the other would be the pairs event.
Four held for gambling in Chandigarh
Four persons were arrested for gambling and ₹41,460 was recovered from them, police said on Thursday. Raju Gosh of Sector 45 was arrested in Burail with ₹2,590; Rahul of Kajheri was caught in his village with ₹7,600; Rohit of Sector 38 West was nabbed from Dadumajra Colony with ₹11,120; and Naresh Kumar of Dadumajra was arrested with ₹20,150. All of them were later granted bail.
CGC students bag top spot in Toycathon
Team Savoirs from Chandigarh College of Engineering, Landran, has bagged the top spot in the grand finale of ‘Toycathon 2022’ held at nodal centre, PIET, Haryana. Shubham Sharma, Sarthak Garg, Shashank Sharma and Simran Gupta were adjudged winners for their innovative creation ‘Nimble Witted Hide & Seek Game’.
Mohali: Illegal structures razed in Karoran, Masol villages
The enforcement wing of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority along with a team from the forest department carried out a drive to raze illegal structures in Karoran and Masol villages of Mohali district on Thursday. The structures had come up in the areas closed under sections 4 & 5 of the Punjab Land Preservation Act. The teams demolished the entry gates and foundations laid for developing farmhouses by Worldwide Immigration Consultancy Services.
PU revises schedule for entrance exams
Panjab University on Thursday announced a revised schedule for various entrance exams for the 2022-23 academic session. Panjab University Tourism and Hospitality Aptitude Test (PUTHAT) will be held on June 29. PU-CET, which was earlier scheduled on June 26, will be held on July 3. The varsity will conduct the PU-CET exam on July 30 and 31. The MPhil and PhD entrance exam will be held on September 18.
Man selling cannabis caught on camera in Zirakpur, booked
Zirakpur police have booked a drug peddler after a resident posing as a dummy customer captured him selling cannabis. However, the peddler managed to flee from the spot. Investigating officer ASI Naib Singh said a resident of Dhakoli, Rajan Jaiswal, said he and his friend were near a slum when they learnt that a drug peddler is selling cannabis to slum dwellers.
Chandigarh: Education department officials inspect infra at 5 govt schools
To ensure that infrastructure at government schools in Chandigarh is upgraded before their reopening after the summer break, UT secretary, education, Purva Garg, along with director school education Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar, UT chief engineer CB Ojha and other officials, visited five schools on Thursday.
Chandigarh: Shorter route to airport in the works, UT tells high court
Appearing before the Punjab and Haryana high court with regard to status of different infrastructure projects related to the Chandigarh International Airport, the UT administration on Thursday informed the court that a shorter route to the airport was in the works. In March, HC had sought fresh progress reports from UT on the airport-related projects. The directions came on a 2015 public interest litigation by Mohali Industries Association, alleging lack of facilities at the airport.
