Ambala: Vij reviews challan process on NH-44

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Thursday checked the challaning activity at a police nakka near Mohra village on NH-44 in Ambala Cantonment. The minister issued specific instructions to penalise heavy vehicles not following the lanes. “At least 20 speed detection cameras have been installed on NH-44 from Ambala to Sonepat that will soon start working,” he said.

BJP seeks property tax waiver for UT colonies, villages

Chandigarh BJP president Arun Sood on Thursday met UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit and sought exemption from property tax at Chandigarh’s EWS colonies and villages. Sood said the administrator directed the mayor, senior deputy mayor, deputy mayor and MC commissioner to resolve the matter swiftly.

Man booked for selling defective vehicle

A Mohali resident was booked for selling a defective vehicle to a Chandigarh man. Japinder Singh Walia accused Harish Mittu of selling him a car for ₹9.21 lakh, which was declared a total loss by the insurance company. Mittu also refused to return the said amount. A cheating case has been registered against him.

FIR against 7 firms for defrauding bank

Branch Manager of Andhra Bank in Industrial Area, Deepak Kumar, has lodged a complaint against the proprietors of Mohali’s Preeti Textiles, Ludhiana’s Punjab Traders, Karnal’s Aarti Textiles, Mohali’s Karachi Bakers, Global Enterprises, also from Mohali, Adorn Communications of Sector 45 and Mohali’s Naveen Cloth Merchants for obtaining loans on forged documents. The complaint said they were cheated of ₹1.04 crore. A case under sections 409, 420, 468, 471 and 120-B of the IPC has been registered.

HSVP snaps 50 water connections over pending dues

Ten teams of HSVP on Thursday disconnected 50 water connections of commercial properties in MDC, Sector 21 and other places in Panchkula. Their pending dues ranged from ₹10,000 to ₹2 lakh. An officer from HSVP said domestic water connections will also be disconnected.

Blood donation camp held at PU

A blood donation camp was organised by PU’s boys’ hostel six in collaboration with PGIMER, Chandigarh on Thursday wherein 62 people donated blood. Professor Ashok Kumar, associate DSW and Dr Amit Chauhan also donated blood.

Students guided on careers in armed forces

The district administration on Thursday organised a career counselling and interactive session for government school students, who aspire to join the defence forces. Over 650 students of Classes 10 and 12 attended the session, organised at DAV Police Public School, Ambala City, officials said. Senior army and air force officers interacted with the students and guided them on careers in the defence forces.

Bridge national meet starts today

Punjab Bridge Association will host 11th National Open Bridge tournament sponsored by Steel Strip Group from May 27 to 29 at Hotel Mountview in Chandigarh. As many as 25 teams, including 125 players, will be competing in the tournament which carries a prize money of ₹5 lakh. The three-day tournament will be played in two events. One would be the team event and the other would be the pairs event.

Four held for gambling in Chandigarh

Four persons were arrested for gambling and ₹41,460 was recovered from them, police said on Thursday. Raju Gosh of Sector 45 was arrested in Burail with ₹2,590; Rahul of Kajheri was caught in his village with ₹7,600; Rohit of Sector 38 West was nabbed from Dadumajra Colony with ₹11,120; and Naresh Kumar of Dadumajra was arrested with ₹20,150. All of them were later granted bail.

CGC students bag top spot in Toycathon

Team Savoirs from Chandigarh College of Engineering, Landran, has bagged the top spot in the grand finale of ‘Toycathon 2022’ held at nodal centre, PIET, Haryana. Shubham Sharma, Sarthak Garg, Shashank Sharma and Simran Gupta were adjudged winners for their innovative creation ‘Nimble Witted Hide & Seek Game’.