Ambala woman death: Vij orders SP to take strict action against ‘drunk’ cop

Haryana energy minister Anil Vij on Saturday took serious cognisance of the death of a 24-year-old Ambala woman, who died after the e-rickshaw she was riding in was allegedly hit by a drunk police officer near the Kali Paltan flyover on NH-44 on Wednesday night. It is noteworthy that on Wednesday night, head constable Amit Kumar hit an e-rickshaw near Kali Paltan flyover on NH-44, due to which the girl riding in it fell on the road and died on the spot after being crushed under a car. (HT Photo for representation)

Vig directed Ambala superintendent of police (SP), Ajit Singh Shekhawat, to take strict action in the matter. He said that if the investigation reveals that the police officer was driving under the influence of alcohol, why was he able to walk free on bail. “The police’s job is to stop drunk drivers, but here, the police officer himself is driving under the influence and causing accidents. This is very serious,” he said.

This comes after the family of the victim, Nikita Bajaj, met the minister at his residence alleging police laxity in the case. The family informed Vij that the police failed to take concrete action, resulting in the accused cop being granted bail the very next day.

It is noteworthy that on Wednesday night, head constable Amit Kumar hit an e-rickshaw near Kali Paltan flyover on NH-44, due to which the girl riding in it fell on the road and died on the spot after being crushed under a car.

The girl worked in a private company in Gurugram and was coming to Ambala from Delhi to meet her family with her brother Harsh Bajaj. The family also alleged that the police invoked Section 106 of the BNS instead of 106 (2), a non-bailable offence, due to which the police officer was released on bail.

However, it was clarified that Section 106 (2) was yet to be officially notified by the government of India. The family also met Ambala SP Ajit Singh Shekhawat at his office, seeking swift action against the cop. Shekhawat told HT that he has issued necessary directions to SHO Parao police station to invoke required Section(s) in the FIR.