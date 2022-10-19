Ambala youth clears Haryana Judicial Services exam in first exam

Ambala’s Sidharth Kapoor, 23, has cleared the Haryana Judicial Services exam in his first attempt, results for which were announced on Monday.

A resident of Ram Nagar area in city, his father Sunil Kapoor is a tax consultant and mother Anu Kapoor is a homemaker. He also has an elder sister.

Kapoor, who completed his LLB from Patiala’s Punjabi University last year, cleared the prelim exam last year just three months after completing his under-graduation.

After clearing the mains and interview this year, he secured 7th rank in his reserved category.

After completing his one-year training, he is expected to join as judicial magistrate first class at a district court by 2024.

Kapoor credited the achievement to his brother-in-law, Sourav Ahuja, who is an advocate at district courts, Ambala.

Speaking to HT, he said, “Sourav has been my inspiration since I chose law as my career. My tutor, Vikas Kaushal from Ludhiana, helped me clear the exams, especially the mains in May. The delay caused by the pandemic worked to my advantage.”

Sharing his mantra for success, Kapoor said that he used to devote at least 15 hours per day to study for mains, and played piano to relax.

“My focus was on prioritising what to study, which helped save time. After getting posted, my aim will be on fast disposal of cases to lower the burden on courts and will try to discharge my duties well. If you are passionate about your dream, you must not lose hope,” Kapoor added.