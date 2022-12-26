Ambala ZP chairperson polls postponed

A day after the arrest of Makhan Singh Lobana, the Aam Aadmi Party nominee for the post of chairperson of the Ambala Zila Parishad,the elections that were slated to take place on Sunday, were postponed.

The elections were scheduled to take place at 10 am at the office of the additional deputy commissioner (ADC), but due to thin attendance, they were called off by 12:30 pm.

ADC Sachin Gupta said, “In the 15-member house, there is a requirement of 2/3rd of them to be present, but only five members appeared for the meeting. So, we have scheduled it again on December 26.”

In the Zila Parishad elections, AAP had won three seats, while the BJP and BSP won two seats, and the JJP won one seat, while the remaining seats went to Independents. Both the BJP and AAP are claiming the support of the majority of the members.

Lobana presented in court

Lobana, who was arrested on Saturday for his alleged involvement in an immigration fraud case in which six people have been already arrested, was presented before a court on Sunday.

Cops carried pout searches at the AAP leaders Sector 10 residence and recovered ₹1.19 lakh from his SUV.

The Ambala Police, while seeking a two-day remand of the accused to recover four passports and his mobile phone from his flat and office in Gurugram’s Palam Vihar, said around 19 property and bank documents were seized.

The court granted one-day remand to the agency. He will again be presented in court on December 26. While being brought to the court, Lobana said he has been accused falsely by the police “in order to get BJP’s chairman elected”. He also accused the ruling party of horse-trading.

While addressing the press at her residence in Ambala Cantonment with Lobana’s family, AAP’s north convener Chitra Sarwara claimed that the elections had been postponed just for a day to favour the BJP, unlike in other places where the polls were rescheduled for over a week.

“The immigration case is being used as political vendetta. The case was registered on December 13 and police said that Lobana was arrested based on a disclosure statement by one of the accused. I can bet that the disclosure was made many days ago, but it was used on the eve of elections intentionally,” Sarwara alleged.

The Ambala SP on Saturday had said the arrest will not affect Lobana’s candidature.