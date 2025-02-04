{Ambedkar statue vandalism} Sedition charges slapped against accused

Punjab Police have slapped sedition charges on the accused who allegedly vandalised the statue of BR Ambedkar in Amritsar, director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said on Monday. Responding to a media query during an event at Pathankot, Yadav said: “Sedition charges have been slapped against the accused. We will ensure strict punishment to him and conduct a thorough investigation,” (HT File)

Police on January 26 arrested Akash Singh, a resident of Dharamkot in Moga district, for allegedly damaging the Ambedkar statue at the Town Hall on Heritage Street that leads to the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

A video clip purportedly of the incident went viral on social media in which the man is seen climbing atop the Ambedkar statue using a steel ladder and carrying a hammer. He is seen hitting the statue multiple times with the hammer. The man also caused damage to the Constitution book, which is part of the statue.

The incident sparked protests across the state and the country by members of various Dalit organisations and political parties.

Initially, the accused was booked under other sections, including the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

Union minister of state, ministry of social justice and empowerment Ramdas Athawale on January 29 visited Amritsar and demanded the accused be booked under the charges of sedition. Later, Azad Samaj Party MP and a prominent Dalit face Chandra Shekhar Azad endorsed this demand during his visit to the city, a day before BJP national president JP Nadda-appointed six-member panel visited the site. The BJP panel also wanted sedition charges against the accused and also demanded a probe into the incident by a central agency.

