‘Amenities lacking’, Mullanpur residents protest against builder

The Omaxe Resident Welfare Association (ORWA), Mullanpur, on Saturday held another protest inside the society premises against the builder for denying them basic amenities. Omaxe Resident Welfare Association president Pardeep Gupta said the situation got even worse despite repeated protests and assurance from the society management. (HT File)

Residents banged plates and raised slogans against the builder, alleging irregular power supply, lack of quality water, lack of security, filthy surroundings, unregulated construction activities, stray dog menace and shoddy waste management.

ORWA president Pardeep Gupta said the situation got even worse despite repeated protests and assurance from the society management.

“We have already filed a case against Omaxe management for various violations in RERA Punjab. We are ready to fight a long battle for our basic amenities now,” ORWA secretary Parveen Malhotra said.

In a media release, the Omaxe management said, “We are a customer-centric organisation and will always welcome our customers’ demands, requests and suggestions. We need the relations to be harmonious and courteous.”