Amid Iran tensions, Kashmiri students, pilgrims head home

With situation in Iran still tense, a flight with Indian nationals, including Kashmiri students and pilgrims, is expected to land in New Delhi during early hours of Saturday. Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday had spoken to external affairs minister S Jaishankar, who had assured him that steps will be taken to safeguard the interests and lives of students and other people from Jammu and Kashmir who are in Iran now. (Representative image)

Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) on Friday said that many Indian students are returning from Iran today and majority of them are from Kashmir who are currently at Shiraz Airport. “They are travelling on Air Arabia flight G9 214 from Shiraz International Airport to Sharjah International Airport, followed by connecting flight G9 463 from Sharjah to IGI Airport, Delhi. The flight is scheduled to land in Delhi at 2:40 am,” the statement said.

The statement further said that a Mahan Air flight W5 071 is operating from Tehran International Airport and is expected to arrive at IGI Airport, Delhi, at 12:10 am. “All students are travelling at their own expense. A significant number of pilgrims are also travelling on these two flights. Officials at the Indian embassy in Tehran have informed us that the Government of India’s formal evacuation operations are currently on hold. They are in direct contact with the students and will personally inform them through official channels if evacuation becomes necessary,” the statement said.

Chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday had spoken to external affairs minister S Jaishankar, who had assured him that steps will be taken to safeguard the interests and lives of students and other people from Jammu and Kashmir who are in Iran now.

Protests in Drass and Srinagar

Amid cold weather, hundreds of people on Friday took to streets in Drass Kargil (Ladakh) against the United States and Isreal, in support of Iran. Similar protests were also held in Srinagar.

The protestors were raising anti-America and Isreal slogans and carrying ply cards and bill boards of Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.