Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amid protest, two illegal colonies demolished in Haryana’s Karnal

Amid protest, two illegal colonies demolished in Haryana’s Karnal

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 16, 2023 10:14 PM IST

In the presence of police, the earth movers demolished several under-construction structures, including shops, roads and sewerage lines

Amid protests, a team district town planning (DTP) department on Thursday launched a demolition drive in two unauthorised colonies being set up at Taraori town of Karnal district.

Representational image. (HT FILE)
Representational image. (HT FILE)

In the presence of police, the earth movers demolished several under-construction structures, including shops, roads and sewerage lines.

The owners of these properties held a protest and tried to stop the officials from carrying out the demolition drive, but the police managed to take control of the situation.

The team was led by Karnal district town planner Gunjan Verma. She said that two colonies were being set up illegally. Later the officials also razed a roadside dhaba built on NH-44 illegally.

Karnal deputy commissioner Anish Kumar Yadav and the DTP have requested the people of Karnal not to invest in unauthorised and illegal colonies.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out